Traffic Disruptions in Liepaja Due to Dragon Tattoo Filming

Commuters navigating the Latvian port city of Liepāja faced significant transit hurdles this week as production crews rolled in to film a high-profile adaptation of Stieg Larsson’s landmark thriller, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Latvian Public Media (eng.lsm.lv) reported that the four-day shooting schedule, running from October 19 through October 22, 2026, brought a wave of temporary traffic closures and transit reroutes to key municipal arteries.

Bridge Closures and Rerouted Commutes Across Liepāja

The cinematic invasion targeted several critical points of the city’s urban infrastructure. Transport restrictions heavily impacted the historic Oskars Kalpaks Bridge and its surrounding approaches, alongside Graudu Street, Pasta Street, Veca Ostmale, the Liepāja Port Promenade, and Pulvera Street. City officials implemented full vehicle closures in designated zones, sharply curtailed pedestrian and cyclist movement, and altered local public transit routes to accommodate the large-scale production.

Left Bank Pictures, the production banner recognized for major streaming projects such as The Crown and Dept Q, spearheaded the local shoot. The municipal administration urged drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians to map out their travel well in advance—particularly those commuting to and from the Karosta neighborhood—while budgeting extra time for unavoidable delays.

Economic Payoffs Versus Daily Inconvenience

City hall acknowledged the friction caused by the temporary gridlock, issuing a public statement thanking residents for their patience. Local leaders emphasized the broader financial and promotional upside of hosting an international film crew of this magnitude.

According to the municipal council, such large-scale productions deliver direct financial injections to local businesses, hotels, catering companies, and the broader transportation sector. Furthermore, the council noted that hosting the adaptation serves as an invaluable promotional tool, projecting Liepāja’s name onto the global stage and helping draw future visitors, foreign investors, and incoming creative projects to the Baltic coast.