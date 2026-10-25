76ers Rule Out LeBron James for Game Against Bucks

The Philadelphia 76ers have officially ruled out veteran star LeBron James for Saturday night’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a lower back injury and ongoing sciatica management. The sudden roster decision marks James’s first absence since joining the franchise during the offseason, abruptly altering the lineup as the team looks to protect its undefeated 2-0 record.

Heading into the weekend, the 41-year-old forward had initially been listed as questionable on the injury report with the same sciatic issue he managed through the previous year. Rather than waiting until tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET, the organization confirmed Saturday afternoon that James would sit out the contest, noting that the veteran could miss additional games across his 24th NBA campaign.

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The early-season absence comes as James transitions into a shared leadership role alongside fellow All-Stars Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown. Through his first two appearances in Philadelphia, James has averaged 15.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists across 33.5 minutes per contest, while shooting 37% from the field and roughly 76.9% at the free-throw line.

Historic Home Opener and Roster Depth Tested

The decision to rest James follows an unforgettable home opener on Thursday night, where the 76ers overcame a staggering 29-point deficit to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-106. That remarkable comeback stands as the biggest comeback win for any of James’ teams over his 24 seasons. During that victory, James contributed 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block in 33 minutes of action.

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Following the emotional win over Cleveland, James addressed reporters about the team’s grit. You don’t want to rely on that, James said of the early deficit. I think it’s great to know [that] deep down we’re not going to have that quit mentality. You never want to look around and say guys gave up. But you don’t want to put yourself in too many of those situations.

Head coach Nick Nurse has repeatedly lauded the four-time champion’s impact inside the locker room since his arrival in Pennsylvania. He’s a true pro, Nurse said of James. He’s first guy at the gym, a lot of times. For a player that great to kind of set that tone just by example gives your building and locker room a lot of pop.

Photo: clutchpoints.com

Back-to-Back Management and Absent Teammates

Saturday’s absence is the first leg of a scheduled back-to-back weekend set for Philadelphia, which travels to face the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Managing the physical load for a 41-year-old playing high-minute stretches remains a priority for the coaching staff as the grueling regular season unfolds.

In addition to missing James, the 76ers’ injury report lists three other sidelined players for the matchup against Milwaukee. Dominick Barlow remains unavailable due to a lower back stress reaction, Tacko Fall is out with a left quadriceps strain, and Ariel Hukporti continues his recovery from a right Achilles tendon rupture.

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Philadelphia Relies on Embiid and Maxey Against Milwaukee

With James unavailable, Philadelphia will look to Embiid, Maxey, and Brown to absorb the offensive load, while second-year guard VJ Edgecombe could see an expanded role off the bench. The team aims to secure its third consecutive victory against a struggling Milwaukee squad that enters the game searching for its first win of the season.

Following Saturday night’s broadcast on NBA TV, the team will immediately turn its attention toward Sunday’s road matchup in Detroit.