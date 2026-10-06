Actor Cliff Curtis Charged Over Auckland Crash Injuring Three

New Zealand actor Cliff Curtis has been summonsed for reckless driving and driving with excess blood alcohol following a crash in downtown Auckland on September 23 that damaged his Tesla and a parked taxi, injuring three people.

Driver Faces Reckless Driving Charges After Tesla Crash

The late-night collision at the intersection of Jellicoe St and Halsey St involved Curtis’s Tesla and a Toyota Prius taxi, requiring emergency services to use hydraulic cutting gear to free the trapped taxi driver.

Police confirmed a 58-year-old man has been summonsed to appear in Auckland District Court on October 15 on charges of reckless driving and driving with excess blood alcohol.

Curtis released a statement through representatives confirming he was hospitalized with internal injuries and administered first aid at the scene, while declining further comment through his PR agency.

The Waterfront Collision at Jellicoe and Halsey Streets

The crash unfolded at approximately 10:30 p.m. on September 23 at the intersection of Jellicoe St and Halsey St on Auckland’s waterfront. The collision involved a Tesla driven by Curtis and a stationary Toyota Prius taxi, leaving both vehicles damaged. According to the NZ Herald, emergency services had to deploy hydraulic cutting gear to slice open the rear of the Prius and reach the trapped driver. Hato Hone St John personnel provided life support at the scene before transporting two people to Auckland City Hospital, with one patient listed in serious condition and another sustaining moderate injuries. A third person suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Defendant Appears in Court for Alcohol Related Charges

Authorities confirmed the legal steps taken against the driver weeks after the incident. A police spokesperson stated that a 58-year-old man has been summonsed for reckless driving and driving with excess blood alcohol. The defendant is scheduled to appear in Auckland District Court on October 15. The announcement follows a public sighting of Curtis just three days prior to the crash, when he was photographed alongside UFC star Israel Adesanya at the Breakers’ season-opening win over Illawara at Spark Arena, according to the NZ Herald.

Hospitalization and Public Statements

In the wake of the collision, a statement was issued on Curtis’s behalf confirming that the actor sustained internal injuries requiring hospitalization. The statement noted that Curtis assisted the other injured parties with first aid before emergency services arrived at the Viaduct intersection. I am deeply saddened by this incident, Curtis said in the statement. My thoughts are with those who were hurt, and their families at this time. The communication added that he was collaborating fully with relevant authorities and would make no further comments out of respect for the process. When NZME visited Curtis’s Rotorua home following the crash, no one was home, and his New Zealand agent, Gabriella Larkin-Bruce, did not respond to multiple media inquiries.

Incident Detail Recorded Fact Date and Time September 23, approximately 10:30 p.m. Location Intersection of Jellicoe St and Halsey St, Auckland Vehicles Involved Tesla (Cliff Curtis) and Toyota Prius taxi Injuries Reported Three injured (one serious, one moderate, one minor) Court Appearance Date October 15 at Auckland District Court

Curtis Acquires Studio West to Promote Polynesian Storytelling

The legal proceedings occur months after professional developments for the actor. Earlier this year, Curtis partnered with fellow actor Jason Momoa and director Taika Waititi to acquire the Auckland-based film studio Studio West, a move aimed at bringing more jobs and Polynesian-led storytelling to the country. The studio, established in 1997, was previously owned by Kay and Glenn Howe of Enki Enterprises and handed over to Āriki Group. Curtis has appeared in local and global films including Once Were Warriors, Whale Rider, Training Day, Live Free or Die Hard, and James Cameron’s Avatar franchise.