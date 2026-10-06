Winnipeg Jets beat Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in Clay Stevenson’s debut

The Winnipeg Jets secured a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night at PPG Paints Arena, fueled by a chaotic third-period surge that featured three even-strength goals in just over four minutes. Goaltender Clay Stevenson stopped 30 of 32 shots in his Winnipeg debut to help sweep a two-legged road trip.

Third Period Goals Lead to 3-2 Lead

Through the opening forty minutes, both sides struggled to unlock a tight-checking defensive zone.

The tactical pivot paid immediate dividends. Alex Iafallo jammed home a loose puck at 4:43 of the third period following an initial shot by Isak Rosen that hit Erik Karlsson’s stick, tying the game 1-1. Moments later, Adam Lowry capitalized on a scramble in the crease off another Iafallo drive to put the Jets ahead. Although Pittsburgh’s Declan Carlile answered at 8:53 to level the score at 2-2, Cole Perfetti responded just nine seconds later with a sharp one-timer from the slot off a feed from Josh Morrissey.

Jets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins | NHL Highlights | October 5, 2026

Goaltending Resilience and Special Teams Contrast

Winnipeg leaned heavily on Stevenson, who was claimed off waivers just a week prior. The netminder weathered a late-game push from a Pittsburgh side that deployed Sergei Murashov for his first start of the campaign. Murashov turned aside 31 of 34 shots, absorbing significant high-danger pressure in the opening period.

Special teams remained a notable subplot. The Jets failed to capitalize on a late second-period power-play opportunity after Blake Lizotte went to the box for boarding Dylan DeMelo, extending a quiet stretch on the man advantage after a hot start to the week. Nevertheless, Winnipeg maintained structural discipline at five-on-five, outhitting the Penguins 23 to 11.

Photo: NHL.com

Metric Winnipeg Jets Pittsburgh Penguins Final Score 3 2 Goaltender Saves Clay Stevenson (30) Sergei Murashov (30) Hits 23 11 Record (Regulation) 2-0-1 2-1-0

Up Next on the Schedule

The Winnipeg Jets return home to Manitoba to host the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins travel to the nation’s capital to face the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

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