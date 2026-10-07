Alejandro González Iñárritu film Digger divides critics and audiences

Director Alejandro González Iñárritu’s audacious film Digger, featuring a performance from Tom Cruise, has divided audiences and critics over its intense social messaging regarding billionaires and environmental crises, pulling a modest 51% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics while audiences have awarded it a warmer 71% approval rating.

The Bottom Line

Digger opened to a lackluster box-office return over its opening weekend, raising immediate questions about its long-term theatrical viability.

Critics have largely rejected the film’s messaging, while audiences have responded more favorably to the pairing of Cruise and Iñárritu.

Cinema history demonstrates that many films dismissed upon release eventually become celebrated cultural masterpieces.

Why Digger Faces an Uphill Battle

Following its rocky theatrical rollout, Digger has sparked intense debate across the industry. Alejandro González Iñárritu crafted a unique film designed to challenge viewers, yet the messaging has struggled to connect with professional reviewers. As box-office numbers stagnate, industry observers are questioning whether the feature can overcome its initial reception. Similar cinematic misfires throughout history suggest that public and critical opinion can shift dramatically over time.

The Shining Defied Initial Expectations in 1980

Stanley Kubrick faced severe backlash when The Shining hit theaters in 1980. Critics attacked the film for its slow pacing, cryptic narrative, and departure from Stephen King’s source material. Gene Siskel famously called the film a “crashing disappointment” in his review for The Chicago Tribune, noting that it contained virtually no thrills. The backlash culminated when Kubrick earned a Worst Director nomination at the inaugural Razzie Awards in 1981. Decades later, the horror classic is studied for its harrowing portrayal of domestic abuse and layered psychological dread.

Fight Club Misread as Violent Action in 1999

David Fincher released Fight Club in 1999 as an anti-capitalist satire exploring toxic masculinity and corporate control. Audiences and critics largely missed the subversive intent, taking the violence at face value. Roger Ebert famously branded the film a “cheerfully fascist big-star movie” in a two-star review. The theatrical release faltered, but the movie found new life through strong DVD sales and word of mouth.

The Night of the Hunter Ended Charles Laughton’s Directing Career

United Artists distributed The Night of the Hunter in 1955 to a thoroughly confused public. Blending Southern Gothic horror, fairy-tale motifs, and a serial-killing preacher played by Robert Mitchum, the film defied contemporary expectations. The initial response was so hostile that Charles Laughton chose never to direct again. Film scholars later championed it as a masterclass in visual storytelling, heavily influencing directors like Guillermo del Toro and the Coen brothers.

Scarface Earned Brian De Palma a Razzie Nomination in 1983

Universal Pictures released Scarface in 1983, featuring Al Pacino as the high-energy gangster Tony Montana. Reviewers like Pauline Kael dismissed the protagonist as “small and mean,” while the film’s excessive violence initially earned it an X rating before an appeal secured an R. Brian De Palma also received a Worst Director Razzie nomination. The film eventually transformed into a touchstone for ’90s hip-hop culture and modern economic satire.

Harold and Maude Challenged 1971 Social Mores

Paramount Pictures found little initial enthusiasm for Hal Ashby’s Harold and Maude in 1971. The dark comedy pairs a death-obsessed young man with an eccentric 79-year-old woman. Vincent Canby of The New York Times dismissed the movie as “creepy and off-putting.” College audiences eventually rescued the film from obscurity, establishing its legacy as a tender, life-affirming exploration of mortality and unconventional romance.

Vertigo Overcame a Sluggish 1958 Reception

Paramount Pictures watched Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo stumble with critics upon its 1958 release. Reviewers found the plot far-fetched and criticized the deliberate, slow pacing. Penelope Houston wrote in a 1959 review for Sight and Sound that Hitchcock was repeating himself in slow motion. A 1983 re-release allowed a new generation of filmgoers to appreciate the director’s technical innovations, including the pioneering dolly zoom.

The Thing Competed Against E.T. in 1982

Universal Pictures released John Carpenter’s The Thing in 1982. Critics recoiled at the relentless bleakness and graphic practical gore. Roger Ebert dismissed the sci-fi horror feature as a gross-out movie that prioritized effects over character development. Decades later, the film’s paranoid atmosphere and technical achievements are celebrated as genre-defining hallmarks.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Found Life in Midnight Screenings

Released in 1975, The Rocky Horror Picture Show rejected traditional values through campy musical numbers and explicit sexual themes. Mainstream critics panned the B-movie aesthetics and amateur execution. The film survived through dedicated midnight screenings where audiences dressed as characters and shouted back at the screen, ultimately turning a commercial disappointment into a permanent cultural sanctuary for marginalized communities.

Blade Runner Required Multiple Edits After 1982

Warner Bros. brought Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner to theaters in 1982 to lukewarm box office returns and divided reviews. Critics found the sprawling neo-noir pacing sluggish and the narrative difficult to follow. Years of home video re-evaluations and subsequent director’s cuts ultimately transformed the sci-fi landmark into a definitive cinematic masterpiece.

Film Release Year Initial Critical Reception Long-Term Legacy The Shining 1980 Razzie nomination for Worst Director Acclaimed horror masterclass Fight Club 1999 Dismissed as violent anarchy Cult classic and satirical touchstone Scarface 1983 Razzie nomination; X-rating controversy Cultural icon in hip-hop and cinema Vertigo 1958 Criticized for slow pacing and plot Re-evaluated as a top-tier thriller

As Digger navigates its theatrical run, the historical trajectory of these nine films demonstrates that immediate audience and critical consensus rarely dictates a movie’s ultimate place in cinema history.