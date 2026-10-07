UAE defeats India to advance at BWF World Junior Championships

The United Arab Emirates secured a historic milestone at the VICTOR BWF World Junior Team Championships 2026, defeating India 2-0 in the Group D playoff to advance to the quarterfinals. Led by Riyan Malhan and Vaidehi Kalidasan, the federation dominated the tie, sealing the victory with Adam Jeslin and Malhan in the men’s doubles.

Historic Breakthrough in Group D

The United Arab Emirates controlled the contest against India for the majority of the fixture, holding the lead through sustained tactical pressure across singles and paired events. Adithya Kiran, Mysha Omer Khan, and Sakshi Kurbkhelgi contributed vital performances to keep the UAE ahead through most of the match. Adam Jeslin and Riyan Malhan eventually closed out the tie in the men’s doubles, securing the final sets 55-49 and 55-44 to confirm the 2-0 victory.

“This is crazy big,” UAE coach Michael Norbaek stated following the win, emphasizing the significance for a new federation with a small population. Team spearhead Riyan Malhan echoed that sentiment, noting that it marks the first time the country has qualified in the top eight.

Upcoming Quarterfinal Matchups and Global Group Standings

With the group stage concluded, the UAE advances to face Indonesia in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, in the top quarter, Malaysia take on Estonia. Indonesia secured their spot at the top of Group C after overcoming Chinese Taipei in a closely contested match that required a comeback following a 55-54 opening set loss.

Team Group Stage Result Next Opponent United Arab Emirates Defeated India 2-0 (Group D Playoff) Indonesia Indonesia Defeated Chinese Taipei (Top of Group C) United Arab Emirates Denmark Defeated Korea 2-1 (Sub-group H2) Quarterfinal Bracket

Title Contenders Stumble in Group Play

Elsewhere in the tournament, Denmark delivered a victory by defeating three-time champions Korea 2-1 in a highly-anticipated sub-group H2 tie. Korea pushed the match deep despite fielding just four players, but Filippa Pedersen and Athene Lyduch Thornild secured a crucial women’s doubles win before Pedersen and Mikkel Eilersen Bouet clinched the decisive mixed doubles match 55-41.

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