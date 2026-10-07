UNEP-WCMC New Ecosystem Integrity Index Assesses Earth

Published in Ecological Indicators by UNEP-WCMC, a new global assessment reveals that one-fifth of the world’s terrestrial ecosystems have lost half their integrity, covering a land area larger than North America. The analysis establishes a baseline for tracking the health of planetary ecosystems under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Assessing Planetary Ecosystem Integrity at Scale

The Ecosystem Integrity Index evaluates the condition of the planet’s terrestrial environments on a scale from 0 to 1. Developed over eight years by experts at UNEP-WCMC, the framework combines 15 earth system datasets, millions of data points, and numerous cutting-edge models to measure an ecosystem’s physical structure, species composition, and natural process functions against pristine states. Across the 422 major ecosystem types evaluated, the global average integrity score stands at 0.68.

The assessment demonstrates stark geographical contrasts in ecosystem condition. Remote locations retain high structural integrity, such as the Outer Hebrides in Scotland scoring 0.97 and areas of Kaziranga National Park in India reaching 0.94. In contrast, heavy human modification drives scores down sharply, with central London’s Piccadilly Circus registering 0.01 and New Delhi scoring 0.02. Managed agricultural landscapes show intermediate conditions, such as rice paddy fields in India at 0.45 and mixed farming regions in the UK’s Yorkshire Dales matching the global average at 0.68.

Supply Chain Risk and Environmental Resilience

Maintaining high ecosystem integrity is vital for supporting human society, regulating climate, and maintaining economic stability. Intact systems act as natural buffers against flooding and wildfires, which are increasing in frequency due to climate change. Conversely, degraded environments threaten the continuity of ecosystem services that support crop yields, nutrient cycling, and carbon storage.

Dr Samantha Hill, Head of Science at UNEP-WCMC and lead author of the paper, noted that living systems are running on a fraction of their natural capacity to support wildlife, store carbon, and clean water. Corporations and financial institutions can integrate the index into supply chain management to assess and mitigate environmental risks. For instance, a case study found that US cotton farms shifting from conventional to organic practices improved their ecosystem integrity scores by around 13 per cent.

Location Type Representative Example Integrity Score Remote Area Outer Hebrides, UK 0.97 National Park Kaziranga National Park, India 0.94 Mixed Agricultural Landscape Yorkshire Dales, UK 0.68 Intensive Agriculture Rice Paddy Fields, India 0.45 Urban Center New Delhi, India 0.02

Methodology and Future Tracking

The dataset covers the period from 2000–2020, filling significant knowledge gaps by supplying consistent multi-scale data across countries, regions, and biomes. Governments have recognized the importance of ecosystem integrity, and the index has been adopted as an indicator to track progress in the delivery of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

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