Alessandro Buongiorno starts gym recovery at Castel Volturno

Alessandro Buongiorno has returned to Castel Volturno to begin his physical rehabilitation following an injury, marking his first direct in-person contact with Massimiliano Allegri. While still far from a full return to competitive play, the defender has started gym-based training.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Controlled Mobilization: Initial rehabilitation focuses on gym exercises.

Initial rehabilitation focuses on gym exercises. Multidisciplinary Oversight: Recovery protocols are managed by the staff and professionals of the club.

Recovery protocols are managed by the staff and professionals of the club. Gradual Progression: The player has begun a new phase of recovery.

Rehabilitation Protocol at Castel Volturno

The return of Alessandro Buongiorno to the Napoli sports center represents a moment important for the defender. Having sustained an injury, the defender’s physical status has now shifted to active, supervised rehabilitation. The defender has started the rehabilitation in the gym, taking the first steps toward a return to activity.

For Massimiliano Allegri, this arrival provides the first real direct contact with the player. Until now, communication between the manager and the defender was strictly telephonic. Integrating the athlete back into the daily environment of Castel Volturno allows the staff and professionals of the club to monitor his progress.

Rehabilitation Phase Overview for Athletic Recovery Recovery Phase Primary Clinical Focus Intervention Type Phase 1: Acute Management Pain reduction, edema control, and tissue protection Rest, immobilization, and anti-inflammatory management Phase 2: Early Mobility Restoring range of motion and preventing muscle atrophy Controlled gym-based exercises and low-impact loading Phase 3: Functional Integration Sport-specific agility and neuromuscular control Dynamic drills and progressive field rehabilitation

Psychological and Physiological Impact of Team Integration

Rehabilitation from an injury involves both healing and adaptation. Returning to the club’s training facility places the player back within the environment of Napoli, among his teammates and the new manager, which can represent an additional stimulus during the long path toward a return.

The structured environment at Castel Volturno ensures that progress is systematically evaluated.

Outlook on the Long-Term Recovery Trajectory

Buongiorno remains distant from a return to the field, as he has only just begun a new phase of recovery. The current focus remains on the rehabilitation program followed by the staff and professionals of the club.