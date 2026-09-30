San Diego State Women’s Soccer Opens Pac-12 Play Against Boise State

The San Diego State women’s soccer team enters a new era on Thursday night, stepping onto the pitch for its first conference match as a member of the Pac-12 Conference against the Boise State Broncos at the SDSU Sports Deck. PT, with a live broadcast streaming on the Pac-12 YouTube channel. For the Aztecs (6-2-1), this clash marks a turning point, with the program joining the Pac-12 alongside fellow members Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Texas State, and Utah State.

Building Momentum Through a Nonconference Slate

SDSU navigates this conference transition carrying momentum. The Aztecs closed out their nonconference schedule with back-to-back clean sheets, anchored by goalkeeper Kailey Carlen, who recorded the tenth solo shutout of her career during a 2-0 victory over Pepperdine on September 17. Freshman midfielder KK Chowana-Bandhu engineered a standout performance in that contest, firing seven shots—matching Pepperdine’s entire team total—and netting a crucial goal in the 51st minute.

Days later on September 20, the Scarlet and Black dismantled Northern Colorado 5-0 on home turf. Kenny Moore and Katie Senn struck early within the first 20 minutes, while Chowana-Bandhu, Briahna Gieger, and Naima Castro piled on to cap the rout. That scoring tear earned Chowana-Bandhu the Pac-12 Newcomer of the Week honor on September 22, cementing her status as the first Aztec true freshman to score in three straight matches since Rachelle Elve in 2019.

Senn paces the Aztec attack this season with 12 points on five goals and two assists. The team’s only blemishes during the nonconference stretch came via a 2-1 defeat at Texas Tech and a 1-0 home loss to Washington on August 19.