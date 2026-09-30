Cleveland Clinic Names Dr. Rami Hazzi as VP and CMO of Euclid Hospital

Cleveland Clinic has appointed Rami Hazzi, M.D., as the new Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Euclid Hospital, effective October 12. Dr. Hazzi succeeds Teresa Dews, M.D., bringing thirteen years of experience to the top leadership role at the hospital.

In Plain English: What This Leadership Change Means for Patients Direct Patient Care Continues: Dr. Hazzi will continue to see patients at Euclid Hospital, continuing to personally evaluate and treat admitted patients alongside his administrative duties.

Dr. Hazzi steps into the top leadership role at Euclid Hospital following a tenure within the Cleveland Clinic health system. Throughout his entire tenure at Cleveland Clinic, he has practiced as a hospitalist caring for hospitalized individuals, and he will maintain his patient care duties at Euclid Hospital.

Since 2018, he has served as Cleveland Clinic’s Ohio director of clinical operations for hospital medicine. Keeping his current responsibilities, he maintains his role as medical director of the Admission-Transfer Center and bed management for Northeast Ohio in his new capacity. These duties encompass core clinical operations interests, spanning staffing and scheduling, optimizing hospital throughput, managing inpatient workflows, handling recruitment and onboarding, driving strategic initiatives, and tracking fiscal metrics.

Photo: providers.clevelandclinic.org

Academic Background and Regional Medical Affiliations

Dr. Hazzi earned his medical degree from Damascus University in Syria in 2009. He subsequently completed a residency in internal medicine at Unity Health System, Rochester, N.Y., in 2013. Alongside his clinical responsibilities and administrative duties, he holds an academic appointment as a clinical assistant professor of medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University.

Holding professional distinctions, Hazzi is recognized as a senior fellow of the Society of Hospital Medicine alongside being a fellow of the American College of Physicians, and he previously served as president of the Lake Erie Chapter of the society.

Dr. Rami Hazzi: Professional Profile and Leadership Scope Professional Dimension Details New Appointment Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Euclid Hospital (Effective Oct. 12) Succeeds Teresa Dews, M.D. (Retired from the VP/CMO role and returned to clinical practice in pain medicine) Tenure at Cleveland Clinic 13 Years Concurrent Leadership Roles Medical Director of the Admission-Transfer Center and bed management for Northeast Ohio Academic Title Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University

Administrative Transition and Clinical Continuity

Stepping into his new title, Hazzi takes over from Teresa Dews, M.D., who transitioned out of the VP/CMO position through retirement and went back to clinical practice focusing on pain medicine.

Financial transparency disclosures managed through Cleveland Clinic indicate that as of 2026-01-23, Dr. Hazzi has reported no financial relationship with industry that is applicable to this listing, aligning with institutional policies that govern physician interactions under the PhRMA Code on Interactions with Healthcare Professionals and the AdvaMed Code of Ethics.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Anyone exhibiting signs of a life-threatening condition should immediately call emergency services or report to the nearest emergency department rather than seeking out specific hospital administrators.

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