Alperen Sengun Path to All-NBA Selection and Competition

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun enters the upcoming season at 24 years old with a realistic path toward earning his first career All-NBA selection.

How Nikola Jokic Serves as the Ultimate Benchmark

Nikola Jokic remains the primary obstacle and the ultimate measuring stick for any modern center seeking elite postseason recognition.

Sengun’s offensive profile draws frequent comparisons to a developing version of Jokic due to exceptional court vision and passing dexterity. The Turkey native averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists across 72 games last year, finishing with the second-most assists per game among all league centers. While Sengun operates with his own distinct rhythm, the three-time MVP provides the exact blueprint required to break into the highest tier of All-NBA voting.

Why Victor Wembanyama and Karl-Anthony Towns Gatekeep the Ballot

Beyond the perennial standard set at the top, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama presents an extraordinary defensive wall for prospective All-NBA candidates. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists over 64 games, claiming the reigning Defensive Player of the Year award after leading the league in blocks per game for three consecutive seasons. Fresh off helping San Antonio reach the NBA Finals, the 22-year-old enters mid-October as a dominant force.

Meanwhile, New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns anchors the remaining tier of primary competition following a championship campaign. Towns posted 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists over 75 games while sinking 36.8 percent of his three-point shots. That perimeter gravity separates Towns from traditional paint anchors, establishing an offensive benchmark that Sengun must actively chase by expanding his own shooting range and scoring volume.

Player Team PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic N/A 27.7 12.9 10.7 Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs 25.0 11.5 3.1 Alperen Sengun Houston Rockets 20.4 8.9 6.2 Karl-Anthony Towns New York Knicks 20.1 11.9 3.0

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