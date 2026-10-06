Reds face tough decision on Brady Singer after rough 2026 season

Cincinnati Reds right-hander Brady Singer faces an uncertain offseason regarding a potential $23.1 million qualifying offer after struggling through a difficult 2026 campaign characterized by a -38 pitching run value and a career-worst 91.1 mph average exit velocity allowed, according to Blog Red Machine.

Assessing Brady Singer’s 2026 Season and Cincinnati’s Free Agency Dilemma

Singer arrived in Cincinnati prior to the 2025 season via the Jonathan India trade, immediately establishing durability by leading Reds pitchers in starts over the past two years.

Entering 2026, a $23.1 million qualifying offer appeared to be a straightforward decision based on his history of logging 160 controlled innings, but his performance metrics dropped to the bottom of the league this season.

The front office must weigh whether to risk another high-cost veteran commitment following the Nick Martinez contract precedent, where a similar qualifying offer preceded an uninspiring home season before Martinez earned an All-Star nod elsewhere.

The Shift From Reliable Workhorse to Liability

Until the calendar turned to 2026, Brady Singer looked like an easy choice for the Reds’ payroll. He consistently saved the bullpen by averaging 5 1/3 innings per outing and kept runners off the basepaths with roughly three walks per nine innings. That baseline reliability made the looming $23.1 million qualifying offer figure look entirely reasonable for a club needing rotation stability.

The math changed dramatically over the 2026 season. Singer posted a -38 pitching run value while opposing hitters punished his repertoire, generating an average exit velocity of 91.1 mph. His primary weapon, the sinker, drifted repeatedly into the middle of the strike zone and surrendered a .447 slugging percentage. Meanwhile, his devastating slider from previous years lost its bite, yielding a .302 opponent batting average compared to just .195 in 2025.

Weighing the Financial Risk of a Qualifying Offer

For the Cincinnati front office, the dilemma extends beyond raw statistics into roster economics and past precedent. Committing $23.1 million via a qualifying offer requires absolute confidence that a bounce-back is forthcoming under a new pitching coach succeeding Derek Johnson. If the Reds let him walk, they avoid tying up significant financial flexibility, but replacing 160 heavy-workload innings on the open market carries its own price tag.

Decision-makers in Cincinnati also carry the memory of the Nick Martinez situation. Two years prior, the club extended a qualifying offer to stabilize an injury-prone pitching staff. Martinez accepted the deal, delivered uninspired numbers in a Reds uniform, and subsequently signed with the Tampa Bay Rays for $10 million less than his Cincinnati salary before breaking out as an All-Star on a playoff roster. That history leaves the organization vulnerable to hesitation as they evaluate Singer’s market value.

Season Primary Pitch Usage Opponent Batting Average on Slider Average Exit Velocity Allowed 2025 Sinker (>50%) .195 Not Available 2026 Sinker (>50%) .302 91.1 mph

Whether the organization trusts an internal mechanical adjustment or pivots toward external pitching depth will dictate how the front office handles Singer before free agency opens. With the rotation’s durability resting in the balance, the upcoming roster decisions carry major implications for Cincinnati’s competitive trajectory.