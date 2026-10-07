Altmaier earns valiant win over Rune at Shanghai 2026 tournament

German tennis player Daniel Altmaier secured a hard-fought victory against Holger Rune at the Shanghai 2026 tournament, highlighting a busy week of international hard-court tennis across Asia that also saw Novak Djokovic claim the Beijing title and Carlos Alcaraz successfully defend his crown in Tokyo.

At the Shanghai Masters earlier this week, Altmaier overcame Rune in a valiant performance. The encounter formed part of an early-round slate that featured several tightly contested matches across the tournament grounds.

Elsewhere in Shanghai, Arthur Fery made a winning debut by defeating Marin Cilic, while Tomas Machac had to rally past Zhizhen Zhang to advance to the second round. Meanwhile, Matteo Berrettini battled through a tough opening encounter against Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Holger Rune vs Daniel Altmaier Highlights | Rolex Shanghai Masters 2026

The hard-court swing across Asia also concluded marquee events in Beijing and Tokyo. Novak Djokovic lifted the Beijing trophy after his opponent, Alex de Minaur, was forced to retire in the final. Djokovic reached the championship match by advancing past Daniil Medvedev, having earlier rallied past Alexander Zverev for a SF spot. De Minaur earned his spot in the Beijing title match after Hubert Hurkacz—who recorded his 250th win to reach Beijing SFs—retired, and previously outfought Andrey Rublev in a QF clash.

In Tokyo, Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his tournament title by defeating Jakub Lehecka in the final. Alcaraz reached the championship match after surviving Jaume Munar to reach the final. Lehecka booked his spot in the Tokyo final by defeating Kyrian Vacherot, following a victory over Vallejo to reach the SFs. Vacherot had advanced to the semifinals by overcoming Arthur Fils, while Medvedev picked up his seventh win in a row by defeating Facundo Cerundolo.

Tournament Champion / Notable Winner Runner-up / Key Result Beijing (ATP) Novak Djokovic Alex de Minaur (Retired in Final) Tokyo (ATP) Carlos Alcaraz Jakub Lehecka Shanghai (ATP) Daniel Altmaier Defeated Holger Rune

Tournament organizers have not yet released the exact schedule for the remaining later rounds in Shanghai, leaving the progression of the surviving unseeded players subject to upcoming daily orders of play.