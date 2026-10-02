Amalia Granata Reacts to Robbie Williams’ Joke About Their Past Romance in Argentina

Argentine television personality Amalia Granata responded to Robbie Williams after the British singer made a joke on stage during his Buenos Aires concert regarding a past encounter, stating in a radio interview that a reunion would take place from a different perspective.

The Bottom Line Robbie Williams returned to Argentina for a three-night run at the Movistar Arena, his first tour dates in the country in twenty years.

During his opening night performance, the singer sparked widespread media attention by joking on stage about a past intimate encounter with an Argentinian fan.

Amalia Granata, who shared a brief romance with Williams in 2004, addressed the onstage remarks and a subsequent viral hotel visit during an interview on La mañana con Moria.

The Movistar Arena Stage Joke That Sparked a Twenty-Year-Old Rumor

Robbie Williams took the stage at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires on Thursday night, marking his first concert appearance in Argentina in two decades Clarin.com reported. During the performance, the 52-year-old artist addressed the long absence directly. “Pasaron 20 años, pero es mi culpa por mis adicciones, perdón, tuve que entrar a rehabilitación 15 veces”, the singer told the sold-out microestadio, adding with relief that he is healthy now, according to Clarin.com.

Photo: TN

Shortly after addressing his history with substance abuse, Williams launched into a playful anecdote that immediately triggered memories of his 2004 trip to South America. “Bueno, realmente no debería contar esto, pero acabo de ver a un fan con el que me acosté la última vez que estuve aquí. No es quién creen“, infobae.com reported the musician saying. As cameras focused on an attendee in the audience, Williams clarified that he was referring to a male fan named Diego rather than the former model and media personality with whom he had previously been linked.

The Hotel Faena Sighting and the Radio Clarification

Hours before the concert, local media outlets and television broadcasts captured Amalia Granata entering the Hotel Faena in Puerto Madero, where Williams was staying TN.com.ar reported. The footage, broadcast by journalist Nazarena Di Serio, quickly went viral across social platforms and sparked intense speculation about a private reunion between the former couple Clarin.com reported.

Photo: Clarin.com

Appearing on the television and radio program La mañana con Moria hosted by Moria Casán, Granata dismissed the rumors of a secret rendezvous TN.com.ar reported. She explained that her presence at the Puerto Madero hotel was due to a birthday celebration for attorney Mariana Gallego Clarin.com reported. “Cuando fui me encontré que él estaba ahí alojado, qué sé yo”, Granata stated during the interview, explaining that she had confirmed her attendance for the birthday weeks in advance infobae.com reported. Fellow guest Yanina Latorre also corroborated on her radio show that the gathering was entirely focused on the birthday celebration Clarin.com reported.

Reflecting on a 2004 Romance and a Potential Future Meeting

Event / Milestone Year Details Initial Encounter 2004 Williams visited Argentina and shared a widely publicized romance with Granata after a television appearance. Los Angeles Visit 2007 Granata visited Williams’s residence in Beverly Hills while in California for a friend’s wedding. Current Tour Return 2026 Williams returned to Buenos Aires for his Britpop tour, prompting renewed public interest and radio commentary.

During her conversation with Moria Casán, Granata reflected on the nature of her original relationship with the British artist when she was 23 years old infobae.com reported. She recalled that their initial night together in Buenos Aires involved watching television, talking extensively via translation software, and sleeping together “como si fuésemos novios” infobae.com reported.

TPA Robbie Williams & Amalia Granata

“Me gustaría reencontrarme desde otro lugar”, Granata concluded, adding that her husband had jokingly suggested inviting the British singer over for an Argentinian asado infobae.com reported.