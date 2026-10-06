Andrzej Seweryn and son Maximilien: Son does not speak Polish

Andrzej Seweryn, the legendary Polish actor known for his commanding presence on international stages, recently opened up about a deeply personal aspect of his family life. In a candid conversation alongside his son, Maximilien, it was revealed that despite his Polish heritage, the 36-year-old actor does not speak his father’s native language. The pair, who rarely appear together on screen, discussed the complexities of their bilingual household and the evolution of their relationship.

The Reality of a Multilingual Upbringing

Maximilien Seweryn stopped speaking Polish at age five, a decision his father, Andrzej, immediately accepted.

The 36-year-old actor attributes his language shift to the overwhelming dominance of French in his school, social, and home life.

Despite the language barrier, the two have found creative ways to bridge their cultures, including a collaborative performance of Adam Mickiewicz’s Dziady in Paris.

The conversation, which also featured on Dzień Dobry TVN, provided a rare glimpse into how the iconic Polish performer manages the personal autonomy of his adult children.

Maximilien’s trajectory is a study in shifting professional identities. Initially, he steered clear of the family business, pursuing economics at a top-tier Parisian university. His pivot to the arts only occurred after a chance enrollment in a university theater course. By age 19, he had abandoned his business studies to train at a prestigious drama school in London, eventually establishing a successful career in French theater, film, and television. According to Plejada, Andrzej Seweryn has maintained a steadfast policy of supporting these transitions, noting that he respects the diverse paths his children have chosen at various stages of their lives.

Photo: Onet

Seweryns Use Craft to Bridge Linguistic Divide

For the Seweryns, this was not a source of conflict but a practical reality of their upbringing. Maximilien explained that with parents speaking different languages and an environment entirely saturated in French, maintaining proficiency in Polish proved difficult for a young child.

However, the two have found a unique method of connection through their craft. Their participation in the “Narodowe Czytanie” (National Reading) event at the French Embassy in Paris served as a poignant example of this. By reading Dziady—Andrzej in Polish and Maximilien in French—they created a bridge between their respective worlds. It was, as Maximilien described, a “dialogue between the Polish language and the French language.”

Life Stage Focus Primary Language Early Childhood (0-5) Bilingualism Polish/French Adolescence Music/Rock Band French Early Adulthood Economics French Current Career Acting (Film/Theater) French

The Business of Artistic Inheritance

While Andrzej Seweryn is a titan of Polish cinema, Maximilien has carved out an independent space within the French market, operating outside the shadow of his father’s specific national fame.

While Maximilien does not perform in Polish, his ability to work across French cultural institutions demonstrates the versatility required of the modern European actor.