Zheng Qinwen Battles Past Bouzkova to Reach China Open Last 16

On October 5, 2026, Chinese tennis player Zheng Qinwen secured a hard-fought three-set victory over 18th seed Marie Bouzková at the China Open, winning 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-5 to advance to the women’s singles round of 16. The match marked Zheng’s third three-set battle of the tournament.

Overcoming Bouzková in a Three-Hour Marathon

The third-round encounter tested Zheng’s baseline resilience and tactical patience over a grueling 2 hours and 54 minutes. Having previously reached the semifinals at the Beijing tournament in 2024, Zheng faced heavy expectations playing on home soil. “There is definitely a lot of pressure, and I am very grateful to the fans who came out to support me,” Zheng said after the match, as cited by Jingji Ribao. The opening set saw early breaks traded before Zheng dominated the tiebreak 7-3. But Bouzková capitalized on a dip in Zheng’s second-set intensity, converting crucial service breaks to level the match.

Playing the Deciding Set Under Pressure

The final set remained on serve through the first ten games until the critical 11th game, where Zheng completed a key hold to edge ahead 6-5. Capitalizing on her second match point in the subsequent game, she closed out the decider 7-5. Xinhua News noted that every opponent in Beijing has targeted Zheng with peak competitive levels, forcing the Olympic champion into prolonged baseline exchanges. “Bouzková has great consistency, and every point required a lot of patience,” Zheng remarked, adding that she shouldered the role of primary aggressor during the rallies.

Upcoming Fourth-Round Challenge Against Zarayeva

The draw opens up further as Zheng prepares to face Armenian player Zarayeva in the round of 16. Zarayeva pulled off a major upset in the second round by eliminating top seed and reigning US Open champion Elena Rybakina, marking her first career victory over a top-ten opponent. Zheng acknowledged that she must review footage on her next opponent’s tactical profile. “I don’t know much about her style of play, so I will have to do my homework,” Zheng told Jingji Ribao. Meanwhile, tournament operations at the China Open continue against the backdrop of high-profile upsets and dramatic exits across both the men’s and women’s draws.

Player Seed Round 3 Result Tournament Status Zheng Qinwen Unseeded/Local Def. Marie Bouzková (7-6, 4-6, 7-5) Advanced to Round of 16 Marie Bouzková 18 Lost to Zheng Qinwen (6-7, 6-4, 5-7) Eliminated Elena Rybakina 1 Lost to Zarayeva (2nd Round) Eliminated

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