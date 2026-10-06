La Réunion health authorities launch bronchiolitis prevention campaign

Health authorities in La Réunion have launched a prevention campaign for the 2026-2027 season to combat the spread of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a cause of bronchiolitis in infants. By promoting maternal vaccination and infant immunization, officials aim to reduce hospitalizations and severe respiratory distress in children under two.

Clinical Essentials for Parental Awareness

Immunization vs. Vaccination: The campaign distinguishes between the Beyfortus injection, which provides direct protection to the infant, and the Abrysvo vaccine, which stimulates the mother to pass protective antibodies to the fetus.

The campaign distinguishes between the Beyfortus injection, which provides direct protection to the infant, and the Abrysvo vaccine, which stimulates the mother to pass protective antibodies to the fetus. Strategic Timing: Maternal vaccination is administered during the eighth month of pregnancy to ensure the newborn receives adequate antibody levels via the placenta.

Maternal vaccination is administered during the eighth month of pregnancy to ensure the newborn receives adequate antibody levels via the placenta. Essential Hygiene: Medical experts emphasize that clinical interventions do not replace standard barrier measures, such as frequent handwashing and avoiding crowded public spaces.

ARS La Réunion Mobilizes Against Seasonal Bronchiolitis

The Regional Health Agency (ARS) of La Réunion has mobilized a multi-sectoral effort to address the anticipated seasonal surge in bronchiolitis. According to reports from Imaz Press, the campaign, which officially commenced on September 28, 2026, focuses on protecting infants under six months of age, who remain the most vulnerable demographic for severe complications. The initiative involves coordination between maternity wards, health establishments, pharmacies, and local medical practitioners to streamline access to preventive treatments. Infections caused by RSV represent the primary reason for hospital admissions for acute respiratory infections in infants.

The urgency of this campaign stems from the high contagiosity of RSV, which spreads through saliva, coughing, sneezing, and contact with hands and objects. The strategy relies on two primary pharmacological pillars: the administration of monoclonal antibodies and maternal vaccination. These measures are designed to preemptively reduce the strain on pediatric emergency departments, which typically face high volumes of admissions during the peak circulation of the virus.

Photo: imazpress.com

Beyfortus Reduces Hospitalizations for Severe Bronchiolitis

The preventive tools deployed in this campaign have demonstrated clinical efficacy in reducing the burden of disease. Data confirms that the use of the monoclonal antibody Beyfortus results in a 75% reduction in hospitalizations and an 80% decrease in the risk of severe bronchiolitis requiring intensive care unit admission. These outcomes are critical for managing the incidence of the disease, which affects approximately 30% of infants each winter, or about 480,000 cases annually, as noted in reports concerning Bourgogne-Franche-Comté.

Preventive Strategy Target Population Mechanism of Action Primary Benefit Beyfortus Newborns/Infants Monoclonal Antibody ~80% reduction in severe cases Abrysvo Pregnant Women (8th month) Maternal Vaccination Transplacental antibody transfer

Barrier Protocols and Home Management

Beyond clinical intervention, the ARS emphasizes that household hygiene remains a line of defense. Current guidelines for parents include regular handwashing before caring for a baby and avoiding taking the infant to confined public spaces. In cases where an infant exhibits signs of respiratory difficulty or struggles with feeding, parents are advised to consult a doctor immediately or contact emergency services. Additional precautions include wearing a mask when suffering from respiratory symptoms and avoiding kissing babies.

Parents Must Consult Doctors for Respiratory Distress

Parents should consult their doctor, midwife, pediatrician, or pharmacist to determine the most appropriate strategy based on the infant's health status and the mother's medical history. Professional medical intervention is mandatory if the child presents with:

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Respiratory distress or difficulty feeding.

Fever.

In the event of acute respiratory distress, the public is instructed to call 15 for emergency triage.

Regional Coordination and Outreach

On October 1, 2026, Mathilde Marmier, Director General of the ARS Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, visited the Dijon Bourgogne University Hospital to discuss bronchiolitis prevention strategies with maternity and pediatric staff. This regional initiative, which began in mid-September, is scheduled to run through February 27, 2027. Meanwhile, broader public health efforts in the region are expanding: for instance, an information bus from the Biomedicine Agency visited Besançon on September 26, 2026, to promote sperm and oocyte donation, and nearly 600 professionals are slated to gather at the Kursaal on October 6 and 7, 2026, for the 14th edition of the Medical Device Rentrée.