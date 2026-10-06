Russia Attacks Kharkiv on Oct 6: Warehouse Fire Reported, Objectiv.tv

The night of October 6, 2026, brought another wave of aerial attacks to Kharkiv, as Russian forces targeted the city’s industrial and civilian infrastructure. While the city faced a relentless drone presence throughout the night, emergency services confirmed that a strike on a civilian enterprise in the Kyivskyi district resulted in a fire within a warehouse facility, according to Objectiv.tv.

The Scope of the Overnight Attacks

Monitoring channels tracked Russian drones circling the Kharkiv region for hours, with reports of a vehicle penetrating the airspace over the Saltivka neighborhood at approximately 2:22 a.m. Simultaneously, Russian forces launched guided aerial bombs (KABs) toward the area of Martove. By the early morning, additional drones were observed hovering over the southern sections of the city. As of 7:20 a.m., authorities reported no further immediate threats, and emergency crews had successfully contained the damage at the site of the warehouse fire in the Kyivskyi district. The State Emergency Service reported no casualties or fatalities resulting from these specific overnight strikes.

Escalating Casualties Over the Past 24 Hours

While the overnight hours of October 6 saw limited physical damage, the preceding 24-hour period was significantly more lethal. According to Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine, Russian forces struck Kharkiv and nine other settlements across the region, resulting in seven deaths and 80 injuries. In Kharkiv city alone, two women and four men were killed, while 59 people were injured, including two girls aged 11 and 15, and a 15-year-old boy.

Photo: Українська правда

Infrastructure Vulnerability and Regional Impact

Beyond the warehouse fires mentioned by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, the broader regional impact includes damage to residential buildings, shops, shopping centers, and educational facilities.

The Human Cost of Constant Threat

The toll extends beyond physical injury. In Chuhuiv, six people were treated for acute stress reactions, a pattern seen across the region as civilians face near-constant bombardment. In the village of Raivka, an 85-year-old woman was killed, and in Zolochiv and Derhachi, several residents were treated for stress-related conditions following the strikes.

Photo: Інтерфакс-Україна

Oleg Sinegubov reported that in the city of Kharkiv, two women and four men died and 59 people were injured, including girls aged 11 and 15 and a 15-year-old youth, detailing the human impact of the recent escalation.

As the city attempts to recover from the latest overnight alarm, the frequency of these attacks remains a defining feature of life in the region. With infrastructure under constant duress and the casualty count rising, local authorities continue to urge residents to remain vigilant.