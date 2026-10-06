Giorgos Mazonakis Dies at 54 After Plasma Treatment in Athens

Greek pop star Giorgos Mazonakis died at age 54 following a cardiac arrest on September 9, 2026, after undergoing a plasma exchange therapy marketed as an anti-aging treatment at a private clinic in Athens.

From Autoimmune Treatment to Commercial Anti-Aging

The procedure that preceded the singer’s fatal heart attack was plasmapheresis, a medical technique designed to separate plasma from other blood components to remove harmful substances from the bloodstream. While standard medical practice utilizes this therapy primarily for severe autoimmune disorders like multiple sclerosis, private wellness clinics in central Athens have increasingly marketed the process as a youth-restoring remedy. According to a broadcast report by Mega television cited by Le Monde.fr, patients can be charged up to 12,000 euros for just two sessions of the unverified anti-aging therapy. For three weeks following his death, Greece remained in a state of shock, living to the rhythm of new revelations regarding the tragedy. Thousands gathered at his funeral on September 14, 2026, held in Nikaia, Greece, near Athens.

Photo: ladepeche.fr

Mazonakis, a prominent figure in Greek popular music with a three-decade career and a role as a jury member on The Voice in Greece, was scheduled to return to the stage in Athens on September 30. Following his sudden death, grief swept across the country. In the immediate twenty-four-hour aftermath, streaming numbers for his discography multiplied by seven on platforms like Spotify, accompanied by widespread public tributes.

Police Arrest Suspects over Inconsistent Statements

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death quickly shifted toward legal accountability.

Greek Singer Giorgos Mazonakis Dies During Plasma Treatment | Doctors Arrested

After being initially released, they were arrested again on a Thursday following inconsistencies found in their statements. Law enforcement officials rejected these timelines as investigators probed potential attempts to conceal crucial facts. Nous tentons de déterminer la manière dont les deux accusés, ou toute autre personne impliquée, ont essayé de dissimuler des éléments cruciaux pour l’enquête , stated Konstantia Dimoglidou, police spokeswoman, speaking to ERT News Radio. The two doctors now face potential sentences of up to twenty years in prison.