Antioch University Leaders Clash With CCG Over Control Dispute

Antioch University administrators face conflicting directives and deep institutional uncertainty amid an escalating legal battle for control with the Coalition for the Common Good, Higher Ed Dive reported. The dispute involves governance authority, asset control, and executive leadership status following a September court ruling.

CCG and Antioch Board Clash over Fiduciary Authority

Governance Clash: The Coalition for the Common Good asserts total fiduciary authority over Antioch University, while Antioch’s board of governors contends its standing committee retains essential operational oversight.

The Coalition for the Common Good asserts total fiduciary authority over Antioch University, while Antioch’s board of governors contends its standing committee retains essential operational oversight. Executive Stand-off: CCG and Otterbein President John Comerford has attempted to place Antioch President Lori Varlotta on paid administrative leave and demanded the removal of dispute-related documents from university websites.

CCG and Otterbein President John Comerford has attempted to place Antioch President Lori Varlotta on paid administrative leave and demanded the removal of dispute-related documents from university websites. Legal and Mediated Next Steps: Following an Ohio state court ruling that dissolved the Antioch board’s initial standing to sue, a new complaint was filed by an Antioch standing committee member, with a pivotal court hearing scheduled for Friday alongside court-ordered mediation.

John Comerford Orders Removal of Dispute Documents

Antioch University leaders are operating under conflicting institutional mandates as the leadership dispute with the Coalition for the Common Good intensifies. John Comerford, who serves as president of both CCG and Otterbein University, issued direct instructions to Antioch administrators last week to remove a dedicated website containing documents and correspondence concerning the dispute. As of late Monday afternoon, the Antioch website remained online.

Alongside the website directive, Comerford instructed administrators to halt all stakeholder communications regarding the conflict, including town halls and alumni messaging. Comerford also attempted to place Antioch President Lori Varlotta on paid administrative leave, a move Varlotta confirmed on Monday. The CCG board stated that Varlotta remains on paid administrative leave while the organization reviews performance-related matters.

The conflict originated earlier this year after Varlotta and other Antioch administrators published detailed findings regarding the coalition’s potential negative financial impact on the institution. Antioch originally reincorporated under CCG in 2023 to establish a collaborative framework for colleges sharing similar missions, intending the structure as a temporary measure to secure regulatory approval.

Court Rejects Injunction Against CCG Takeover Attempt

The legal friction escalated in late August when CCG moved to dissolve Antioch’s board of governors and assert direct control over university bank accounts. That action prompted the Antioch board of governors to file a lawsuit characterizing CCG’s actions as a hostile takeover.

An Ohio state court initially blocked CCG from accessing Antioch accounts and dissolving the board. However, the court concluded on September 28 that the university’s board of governors lacked standing to sue because it was not a direct party to CCG’s bylaws. Consequently, the court rejected the preliminary injunction request and allowed a restraining order to lapse, while maintaining a directive for both parties to enter mediation.

A second complaint was filed the following day by one of the four members serving on Antioch’s standing committee within the CCG board. Antioch leaders maintain that CCG cannot legally dissolve the university’s board without prior approval from that specific standing committee.

Steve Crandall, chair of Antioch’s advisory board of governors, addressed the campus community in an email on Friday, stating that the board, Varlotta, and university leadership would continue directing operations until further notice from the court. “With a court hearing approaching and a proposed mediation in the works, we urge CCG to avoid further disruptive changes, including shutting down communications that help the Antioch community understand what is happening,” Crandall wrote.

Entity / Individual Affiliation / Role Stance on Governance John Comerford President, CCG and Otterbein University Asserts total fiduciary authority over Antioch; orders communication halts and executive leave. Lori Varlotta President, Antioch University Resists CCG takeover attempts; supports mediation alongside the Antioch board. Steve Crandall Chair, Antioch Advisory Board of Governors Challenges CCG authority in court; maintains independent leadership communication.

Antioch Leadership Begins Mediation to Resolve Operational Deadlock

Antioch leadership and the CCG board were scheduled to begin formal mediation on Monday afternoon. Varlotta confirmed that the university’s leadership team and board of governors believe mediation represents the most viable path forward to resolve the operational deadlock.

Despite Comerford’s assertion in a Friday email that all court restrictions on CCG board authority had been lifted by the late September ruling, Antioch representatives continue to challenge those claims through legal counsel. A crucial court hearing regarding the newly filed complaint and the renewed injunction request is scheduled for Friday.

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