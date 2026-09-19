Asteroid Apophis Set for 2029 Close Flyby Without Collision Risk

While scientists have ruled out any collision risk for the next century, researchers warn that Earth’s own orbital debris could potentially impact the asteroid during its close approach.

The 2029 Close Approach and Impact Risk Assessments

The potential hazard posed by Asteroid Apophis first alarmed observers back in 2005. Decades of refined tracking and recalculated orbital data have since transformed our understanding of the trajectory. According to recent assessments by NASA, the agency has officially removed Apophis from its list of hazardous space bodies, ruling out any possibility of a collision in 2029, 2036, or 2068, thereby securing a clear path for the next 100 years.

Despite the eliminated threat of an impact, the massive space rock will still sweep past our planet on Friday, April 13, 2029. Measuring approximately 450 by 170 meters according to some mission parameters—or roughly 370 meters in length as noted by other scientific observations—the sheer scale of the object has drawn intense research interest. A hypothetical impact, though now entirely ruled out, would have generated extreme energy calculations equivalent to roughly 9,740 megatons of TNT, leaving an impact crater about 8 kilometers wide.

How Earthly Gravity Will Transform the Asteroid

The 2029 flyby offers a rare, once-in-a-lifetime scientific window. When Apophis sweeps past, Earth’s gravitational pull will exert enough force to alter the asteroid’s rotation. Researchers anticipate that this intense tidal interaction could trigger landslides, spark asteroid quakes, and potentially strip away surface layers to reveal pristine material hidden beneath.

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Two dedicated spacecraft are preparing to intercept and document the event in unprecedented detail. The European Space Agency is organizing the RAMSES mission, while NASA is directing the OSIRIS-APEX spacecraft to monitor the encounter. These probes aim to map the physical composition, shape, and internal structure of the rock, gathering vital data that could shape future planetary defense strategies.

The Unexpected Threat of Orbital Debris in the GEO Region

While natural hazards are off the table, human activity in Earth orbit introduces an entirely different kind of variable. In a study published in The Planetary Science Journal , researchers investigated whether human-made space junk could collide with Apophis as it cuts through the geostationary orbit (GEO) region—an area extending tens of thousands of kilometers above Earth where objects match our planet’s rotational speed.

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Italian National Research Council physicist Giulia Schettino and astrodynamics specialist Alessandro Rossi initially suspected their simulations would yield a zero experiment, given that most space debris orbits much closer to Earth than the planned trajectory of Apophis. Instead, their computer models revealed a small but real probability that stray objects within the GEO zone could strike the asteroid before scientific instruments begin their observations.

Such an unexpected collision could complicate or obscure the natural geological changes scientists hope to measure during the flyby. The scenario echoes NASA’s intentional Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, which successfully altered the orbit of the asteroid Dimorphos through a deliberate spacecraft impact, proving just how profoundly physical strikes can alter space rocks.

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What Researchers Must Map Before April 2029

Precise mapping remains the central objective for the scientific community ahead of the 2029 encounter. Comprehensive maps, exact dimensions, and internal compositional details do not yet exist for Apophis. Filling these knowledge gaps will not only satisfy fundamental astronomical curiosity but also refine methodologies for tracking and evaluating future near-Earth objects.

Apophis 2029: The Asteroid That Will Pass Dangerously Close to Earth

As space agencies finalize their intercept trajectories, the primary focus turns toward safeguarding the integrity of the observation window. Researchers will continue monitoring both the asteroid’s path and the orbital debris environment to ensure that humanity’s historic look at Apophis is shaped by natural forces rather than stray satellite hardware.