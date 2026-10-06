Australia has recorded its first confirmed case of transmission of the H5N1 avian influenza variant from bird to mammal species, following the death of a long-nosed fur seal in coastal South Australia.

A Grim Threshold Crossed in Coastal Waters

Environment Minister Murray Watt warned that the country must be “realistic” about the impact this illness will have on native wildlife. Watt stated that Australia is likely to see mass mortalities of birds and mammals. Meanwhile, a second case in a seal in The Pages Conservation Park islands near Kangaroo Island is being investigated.

Intensive Poultry Farming Creates Viral Reservoirs

The outbreak builds on decades of evolutionary changes in the strain. First detected in geese in China in 1996, the H5N1 lineage has flared up in the past, frequently burning out because it is simply too lethal. Robyn Alders, an honorary professor at the Development Policy Centre at Australian National University, noted that the virus kills its host within 48 hours in chickens. Alders argued that human activity and the concentrated nature of poultry farming created huge viral reservoirs that facilitated the virus to continue and to spread.

Persistence in Aquatic Environments

Avian influenza is an airborne pathogen, spreading when birds or mammals breathe or ingest it from an infected animal. However, experts emphasize that direct contact with a sick animal is not required for exposure. Alders explained that the virus survives outside of a host, particularly in cooler temperatures where water is present and it can survive for days. Consequently, areas experiencing larger die-offs carry significant potential contamination.

Resource Shortages Hinder Bird Extinction Efforts

Sean Dooley of BirdLife Australia told SBS News that potential extinction from the disease is possible for some birds, necessitating an effective response to mitigate losses and a massive increase in resources to ensure resilient populations. While bird flu vaccinations are underway for specific, suitable populations, Dooley criticized government claims to have “done everything they could”, pointing to inconsistent training, equipment shortages, and gaps in PPE filtering down to people on the ground.

Government Investigates Vaccines While Public Takes Precautions

Agriculture Minister Julie Collins stated that the government is investigating whether North American marine mammal vaccine trials could be used in Australia, though there is “nothing commercially available” to protect vulnerable native seals. In the interim, Dooley recommends the public report anything they suspect could be bird flu-related to the emergency animal disease hotline. Alders also advises cat owners to keep pets indoors, noting that the virus has a “50 per cent” mortality rate for them.