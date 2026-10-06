Facepunch Studios is partnering with external studio for Rust Mobile

Rust Mobile is officially under development by Facepunch Studios in partnership with an unannounced external studio, targeting an Android-first rollout. Android Headlines reports that the project is authorized and endorsed by Facepunch, though public details remain heavily restricted following an initial closed testing phase.

What Is Officially Confirmed About Rust Mobile

Facepunch Studios confirmed the survival game will ship on both Android and iOS platforms. However, the development is not handled in-house. The studio describes the mobile adaptation as a separate game built from the ground up for handheld devices rather than a direct port of the PC version, which has sold tens of millions of copies.

The developer has not published any official feature comparisons between the PC edition and the upcoming mobile release. The official project page states that the game is officially authorized and endorsed, establishing it as a distinct project in the franchise ecosystem.

The Restricted Canadian Android Beta Test

The initial closed test run for Rust Mobile was restricted to Canada, limited to Android devices, and capped player numbers tightly. Participants operated under a strict non-disclosure agreement that banned streaming or sharing media. All test data was wiped entirely following the conclusion of the test window.

The limited regional deployment functioned strictly as an engineering test rather than a soft launch. Because of the NDA and geographic restrictions, public gameplay footage is virtually non-existent, and access remains closed.

Hardware Requirements Versus Test Minimums

The Android closed test specified a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-on-chip and 6 GB of RAM as its baseline requirements. These figures represent hardware thresholds for an active development test build rather than final shipping specifications.

Facepunch noted that exact consumer device specifications will be revealed closer to the commercial release window. Testing thresholds frequently decrease as engineers optimize rendering pipelines, memory allocation, and shader compilation for broader consumer hardware.

The Absence of an Announced Release Date

Facepunch has not announced a launch date for Rust Mobile, nor has the studio dated its test windows. The official project page details an ongoing limited testing phase without offering a public roadmap or target quarter.

Because the developer has kept timelines confidential, third-party trackers intentionally leave release dates blank, updating only when official announcements are made through authorized channels.

Why Android Users Are First in Line

The PC version of Rust centers on resource scarcity, base-building, player conflict, and a monthly wipe cycle that completely resets server progression. Whether this high-tension survival loop translates cleanly to mobile touchscreens remains the central design challenge for the development partner.

Targeting flagship-class Android silicon first mirrors the deployment strategy utilized by major mobile shooters before expanding device compatibility lists. For once, Android users form the primary testing audience rather than receiving a secondary port after an iOS release.