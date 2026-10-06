Internationals Seize Early 6.5-3.5 Lead at Trump Turnberry in Bridges Cup

The Internationals seized an early 6.5–3.5 lead over the defending champions on Monday at Trump Turnberry during the opening day of the fourth Bridges Cup. Capitalizing on a demanding links setup and a stellar morning surge, the accomplished amateur side put the U.S. team under immediate pressure in Scotland.

Internationals Challenge American Victory Streak

Momentum Shift: The Internationals challenged a three-edition American victory streak.

Driving the Demanding King Robert the Bruce Links

Opening-day action unfolded across Trump Turnberry’s King Robert the Bruce course, offering a rigorous test distinct from the famed Ailsa links. Tight gorse lining the fairways and greens demanded exceptional accuracy off the tee, punishing any miscalculated approaches as coastal winds and afternoon drizzle rolled in. Players discovered that finding the right position mattered as much as finding the right club.

The Americans opened brightly in the morning fourball sessions. Scott Anderson and Hoyt McGarity secured a 3-and-2 victory over their opponents, while Cody Massa and DJ Lantz ground out a 1-up win to establish early scoreboard pressure.

International Depth Fuels a Sweeping Morning Surge

The American momentum evaporated quickly as the International lineup flexed its collective depth. Jacob Austin and Lukas Michel dismantled their opponents 4 and 3, setting off a dominant streak across the remaining morning matches. Michel, the Australian who became the first international winner of the U.S. Mid-Amateur in 2019, leaned on proven form against American opposition.

Jonathan Bale and Dan Faccini added a comfortable 3-and-2 win, while Gavin Dear and Josh Jamieson posted the morning’s most emphatic statement. Jamieson caught fire early with three birdies across his opening five holes, propelling the partnership to a 6-and-5 triumph that pushed the Internationals ahead 3–2.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Session / Format International Wins U.S. Wins Halves Morning Fourballs 3 2 0 Afternoon Foursomes 3.5 1.5 0 Total Day 1 6.5 3.5 0

Internationals Dominate Foursomes in Poor Weather

As weather conditions deteriorated into cold, windy, and wet alternate-shot play, the Internationals refused to relent. Angus Carrick and Calum Hill controlled the leadoff foursomes match from start to finish, cruising to a 5-and-4 victory. Andrew Davidson and James White maintained the pressure with a 3-and-2 win.

The third afternoon match tested endurance, with Caolan Rafferty and Colm Campbell engineering a late move on the 17th hole to snatch a 1-up victory. U.S. captain Jeff Fujimoto acknowledged the putting disparity, noting that some guys on the other team made a few more putts.

Road to the Ailsa Course and Wednesday Singles

The U.S. side managed a late response when Drew Stoltz and Pete Tomasulo edged out a 1-up win, followed by Drew Kittleson and John Peterson halving their match against Bale and Faccini. That crucial half-point kept the overall deficit at three points heading into Tuesday’s matches.

Competition shifts to the renowned Ailsa course on Tuesday for another five fourball and five foursomes contests.