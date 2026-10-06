OKX Launches OKX Money to Convert Local Currencies into Stablecoins

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX launched a standalone mobile service on Tuesday designed to convert more than 50 local fiat currencies into U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins. Unveiled at the OKX Now Product event in Singapore, the app aims to mitigate currency volatility and high transaction costs for users in emerging economies.

OKX Money Targets Emerging Markets with USDG Yields

Geographic Focus: The OKX Money application specifically targets emerging markets across Latin America, Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East to bypass legacy banking friction.

The OKX Money application specifically targets emerging markets across Latin America, Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East to bypass legacy banking friction. Yield Mechanics: Users can hold three distinct tokens—Paxos USDG, Circle USDC, and Tether USDT—with eligible balances in Paxos’s USDG generating up to 10% in annual yields.

Users can hold three distinct tokens—Paxos USDG, Circle USDC, and Tether USDT—with eligible balances in Paxos’s USDG generating up to 10% in annual yields. Corporate Expansion: The product rollout follows a March funding round involving Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), which valued the crypto platform at $25 billion.

Targeting Emerging Market Settlement Frictions

The newly introduced OKX Money platform arrives as a direct countermeasure to the structural hurdles faced by retail and institutional participants in developing economies. Currency swings, restricted banking access, and high foreign-exchange fees routinely erode local savings. Haider Rafique, global managing partner at OKX, pointed to cross-border settlement speeds as the primary failure point of traditional finance during his remarks in Singapore.

The key gap for people and institutions is settlement, Rafique told Fortune, noting that small businesses should not endure multi-day clearing delays, nor should travelers face frozen credit lines due to pending hotel deposits. Reflecting on his upbringing in Pakistan, Rafique recalled family reliance on traditional wire services like Western Union, where fees severely depleted hard-earned capital.

Photo: briefly.co

Token Support, Yields, and Card Integration

To capture market share in regions battling acute inflation, the application supports three primary dollar-linked stablecoins: Paxos’s USDG, Circle’s USDC, and Tether’s USDT. Among these offerings, OKX structured an incentive mechanism promising up to 10% annual yields on eligible USDG balances.

The ecosystem also provides virtual and physical payment cards that execute transactions without foreign-exchange markups, alongside structured referral rewards.

Photo: dispatchtimes.com

OKX Shield Provides Reimbursements Against Account Takeovers

Strategic Initiative Key Partner / Backer Valuation / Metric OKX Money App Launch Paxos, Circle, Tether 50+ Local Currencies / 10% Yield ICE Strategic Investment Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) $25 Billion Exchange Valuation Tokenized Stock Venture OKX-ICE joint venture 60+ Tokenized U.S. Equities

With roughly 97% of the global stablecoin market tied directly to the U.S. dollar, Washington policymakers are closely monitoring how digital tokens influence foreign demand for U.S. assets. While acknowledging the current dominance of the greenback, Rafique suggested that Asian financial hubs might eventually cultivate regional alternatives, stating that a stable, Singapore-dollar-pegged asset could command substantial regional trust.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.