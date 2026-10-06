Reggie McFadden, ‘In Living Color’ and ‘Def Comedy Jam’ Star, Dies at 57 in Tanzania

Reggie McFadden, the stand-up comedian and actor recognizable for his work on Def Comedy Jam and In Living Color, has died at the age of 57 in Tanzania, where he lived for 18 years.

Fast Facts on McFadden’s Passing

The News: McFadden passed away in Tanzania at age 57, as confirmed by his sister, bestselling author Bernice McFadden, via the U.S. State Department.

McFadden passed away in Tanzania at age 57, as confirmed by his sister, bestselling author Bernice McFadden, via the U.S. State Department. The Legacy: He built a career in 1990s sketch and stand-up comedy, making appearances on Def Comedy Jam and starring in the final season of In Living Color.

He built a career in 1990s sketch and stand-up comedy, making appearances on Def Comedy Jam and starring in the final season of In Living Color. The Relocation: McFadden spent his final 18 years living in Tanzania, eventually launching an entertainment production and gold-mining company named Olduvai Records.

The U.S. State Department Notification and Family Confirmation

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Sunday that McFadden’s sister, Bernice McFadden, learned of her brother’s death after receiving formal notification from the U.S. State Department. Bernice noted that the family had been estranged from the comedian for some period due to ‘family s**t’, and the official notification did not immediately detail how or when he passed. The cause of death remains unrevealed.

In Living Color’ and ‘Def Comedy Jam’ Star Reggie McFadden Dies at 57

McFadden had carved out a quiet life far from the Hollywood studio system. He resided in Tanzania for the past 18 years, shifting his entrepreneurial focus into mining and local production through his venture, Olduvai Records.

Career Milestone Project / Network Details Early Film Break Jacob’s Ladder (1990) Secured an early role in the thriller after relocating to Los Angeles from Brooklyn. Stand-Up Breakthrough Def Comedy Jam (1992) Made multiple appearances during the inaugural season of Russell Simmons’ television show. Sketch Comedy Stint In Living Color Appeared in 23 episodes during the show’s fifth and final season. Ratings Milestone Comedy Central Presents (1998) Earned his own stand-up special, which became the network’s highest-rated comedy special according to The Comedy Store.

From Brooklyn Coffee Houses to Late-Night Television

Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, McFadden began his comedy trajectory at age 18, performing stand-up in Manhattan coffee houses to carve out a path away from the projects. His observational humor eventually pulled him toward the West Coast, where his television career flourished.

Beyond his writing and performing credits on Def Comedy Jam between 1991 and 1995, McFadden became a fixture of 1990s television. His resume included guest appearances on Martin, Coach, Moesha, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, and Adam Sandler’s 2000 feature film Little Nicky. In 2001, he made an appearance on Larry David’s HBO hit Curb Your Enthusiasm, portraying Larry’s neighbor, Officer Burt.

Securing late-night television slots proved to be a test of persistence. McFadden auditioned a dozen times for The Late Show with David Letterman before finally landing a spot. His set featured a physical routine about neighborhood life and crack cocaine that producers initially questioned before granting clearance.

Establishing Roots in East Africa

His relocation to Tanzania 18 years ago marked a pivot away from the daily grind of Hollywood auditions.

In Tanzania, he immersed himself in local enterprise. Alongside his mining initiatives through Olduvai Records, he maintained his connection to the arts away from the American camera lenses.