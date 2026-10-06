Ex-CIA Analyst: Julian Assange Key to Creating Alternative Media

“The fourth estate is co-opted now, it has been for decades.”

Former CIA analyst Ray McGovern issued that stark assessment as WikiLeaks marked its 20th anniversary, praising the platform’s co-founder as a vital force in building an independent alternative to mainstream outlets that he argues have spent decades under the heavy influence of intelligence services.

Two Decades of High-Stakes Disclosures

Established by Julian Assange in 2006, the publishing platform evolved into a global phenomenon. Over the past two decades, it has released some of the most explosive leaks of the past two decades.

Those disclosures included classified US war records, CIA hacking tools, and details of illegal mass surveillance. The high-profile releases propelled Assange to international prominence, though they also entangled him in more than a decade of conflict with the United States and other governments.

Challenging the Control of Intelligence Services

According to McGovern, traditional media organizations have largely abandoned their original purpose, transforming instead into tightly managed instruments for governments across the globe.

Citing Edmund Burke’s concept of the Fourth Estate as an institution historically deemed more important than Parliament itself, McGovern argued that this vital check on power has been systematically neutralized.

“The media in our country, and I dare say in many countries, the UK, Germany, is very tightly controlled,” McGovern stated. Pointing to extensive intelligence agency influence over what goes out into the media, he said entirely independent journalism structures are urgently necessary.

“It’s very clear that the intelligence services have a lot of influence over what goes out into the media. And so you need an alternative,” he said. “That’s why we placed great hope in what we call the ‘fifth estate,’ namely WikiLeaks and outfits like it that would encourage people to blow the whistle in a secure way and not endanger themselves.”

Assange’s Impending Return to Public Life

Ahead of the organization’s anniversary milestone, Assange indicated an intention to re-enter public life two years after striking a deal for his freedom with the US and securing his release from British custody.

Anticipating Assange’s return to active work, McGovern described the development as potential salvation for individuals seeking to expose dirty government secrets.

“He will find ways to make it possible for people like me and my colleagues, if we come upon information that needs to be spread out into the media or out into the public, to have a secure way of doing that,” McGovern noted. “That was his success. He’s bright enough to do that again, I am convinced.”