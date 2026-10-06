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Buckingham Palace has made it clear that King Charles will not use his private funds to finance the legal defense of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who is challenging search warrants executed by Thames Valley Police following his February arrest for suspected misconduct in public office.

The former Duke of York faces a private High Court hearing on Thursday to quash warrants that enabled police to raid his residence on the Sandringham estate and his former home, Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The Legal Challenge Over Epstein-Related Searches

The upcoming High Court hearing centers on an application for a judicial review brought by Mountbatten-Windsor’s legal team. They aim to challenge whether Thames Valley Police acted lawfully when obtaining search warrants from a judge at the Old Bailey in London.

Those warrants resulted in raids on February 19, 2026—the exact day the former prince turned 66. Police arrested him on suspicion of misconduct in public office, assessing whether he shared sensitive information with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his decade-long tenure as a UK trade envoy.

Thames Valley Police confirmed they are engaged in ongoing legal proceedings regarding the warrants previously obtained from the Central Criminal Court. A judicial spokesperson stated that Thursday’s hearing before Mr Justice Hilliard will specifically address an application by the police force to restrict access to court documents, with proceedings scheduled to begin in private.

King Charles Limits Financial Support for Legal Action

While Mountbatten-Windsor continues to reside on the king’s private Sandringham estate in Norfolk after being released under investigation earlier this year, financial support from the crown has strict limits. A palace source told reporters that while the former prince receives an annual private stipend from King Charles, it has been made explicitly clear that this money must not fund his legal action against the police.

The palace maintains no role in determining Mountbatten-Windsor’s legal strategy or actions, leaving his defense entirely to him and his private lawyers.

Photo: The News International

Timeline of the Investigation and Fallout

The friction between the former royal and law enforcement is the latest chapter in a multi-year crisis stemming from his association with Epstein. Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied all wrongdoing and claims of personal gain regarding his trade envoy role, maintaining he never witnessed or suspected Epstein’s illicit behavior.

Date Event February 18, 2026 Central Criminal Court issues search warrants for royal residences. February 19, 2026 Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on his 66th birthday; police raid Sandringham and Royal Lodge. February 24, 2026 Thames Valley Police confirm physical searches of properties have ended.

The fallout from his Epstein ties has steadily dismantled his public life. He stepped down from official royal duties in 2019 following a BBC interview, and King Charles stripped him of his title as prince in 2025 following public outcry over a posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre.

As Thursday’s private High Court session approaches, questions remain over whether Mountbatten-Windsor will personally attend the proceedings and whether the court will permit access to the contested documents.