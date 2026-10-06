BBC Unveils First Look at ‘Doctor Who: TARDIS Crew’ Animated Series for CBeebies

BBC Children’s and Education has unveiled a first look at Doctor Who: TARDIS Crew, a brand-new 52-episode preschool animated series produced by Blue Zoo Animation Studio. Aimed at CBeebies viewers, the show features a young Time Lord alongside companions Hannah, Beastie, and Toast-IE travelling through time and space to encounter iconic foes like the Daleks.

The TARDIS Arrives on CBeebies

The upcoming animated preschool series will run for 52 eleven-minute episodes across two broadcast seasons.

Production is currently underway under the direction of Dominic Minns, with an anticipated broadcast window on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer in late 2027 or early 2028.

The project operates independently from the main show, explicitly designed to introduce very young viewers to the Whoniverse through play-based learning values.

Expanding the Whoniverse for Preschool Audiences

The journey toward this youthful expansion began well before the initial art reveal. Plans to develop an animated Doctor Who television series for CBeebies and BBC iPlayer were officially announced by the BBC on June 12, 2025. Patricia Hidalgo, Director of Children’s and Education, noted at the time that everyone is welcome at CBeebies, including the Doctor, giving younger audiences a chance to experience the franchise in a brand-new format.

Following that initial announcement, the BBC opened a pitching window for UK production companies that closed on July 10, 2025. The requirements specified a total count of 52 episodes, broken down into two distinct tranches for broadcast schedules spanning 2027 to 2029. Blue Zoo Animation Studio ultimately secured the commission, bringing on Dominic Minns as Series Director. Minns previously directed acclaimed CBeebies series including Mojo Swoptops and Supertato.

Production Realities Amid Main Series Shifts

Even as changes rippled through the broader franchise—such as the departure of Russell T Davies and adjustments to holiday specials—the BBC confirmed that the CBeebies animated venture remained safely in production. The editorial mandate for the series centers on preschool-friendly storytelling that emphasizes curiosity, courage, and kindness.

Kate Morton, Senior Head of Commissioning for CBeebies, stated that the TARDIS is ready for its youngest crew yet, describing the project as everything families love about the main brand reimagined for the network’s youngest explorers. BBC Studios manages global sales, consumer products, digital extensions, and immersive experiences for the title.

Project Attribute Details Format Animated preschool series (52 x 11 minutes) Studio Blue Zoo Animation Studio Director Dominic Minns Broadcast Platforms CBeebies and BBC iPlayer Expected Launch Late 2027 / Early 2028

Planning the 2027 Broadcast Window

As production continues at Blue Zoo, the initial rollout is currently scheduled to begin broadcasting next year in 2027, according to scheduling notes outlined in Doctor Who Magazine. The series will deliver its first 26 episodes for transmission in the 2027–2028 window, followed by the remaining 26 episodes for the 2028–2029 period. Families waiting to introduce the iconic blue box to the youngest members of their households can expect the series to land on television and digital screens as production milestones are met ahead of the official release.