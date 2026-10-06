Eni lifts diesel price cap to 2.25 euros as mobile excise discount fails to trigger

Italian fuel prices shifted on October 6, 2026, as the national average for diesel climbed to 2.244 euros per litre following the expiration of a 6.1-cent fiscal discount. The expiration marks the first time tax cuts have disappeared completely since March, when the initial decree law was approved following the US-Iran war, funded by ministerial spending reductions.

Eni Raises Diesel Price Ceiling

Diesel Price Cap Lifted: Eni adjusted its diesel price ceiling upward to 2.25 euros per litre, absorbing the termination of the 6.1-cent reduction that expired on October 5. Eni had clarified in its September 25 announcement that the price ceiling was correlated with the active fiscal relief on excise duties.

Eni adjusted its diesel price ceiling upward to 2.25 euros per litre, absorbing the termination of the 6.1-cent reduction that expired on October 5. Eni had clarified in its September 25 announcement that the price ceiling was correlated with the active fiscal relief on excise duties. Absence of Mobile Accise: The government failed to publish the expected interministerial decree between the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Environment in the Official Gazette to utilize VAT windfall revenues and lower excise taxes, leaving pump prices vulnerable to immediate increases. Without this mechanism to offset the expired discount, diesel excise duties returned to the normal level of 672.90 euros per thousand litres, representing an increase of 50 euros per thousand litres.

The government failed to publish the expected interministerial decree between the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Environment in the Official Gazette to utilize VAT windfall revenues and lower excise taxes, leaving pump prices vulnerable to immediate increases. Without this mechanism to offset the expired discount, diesel excise duties returned to the normal level of 672.90 euros per thousand litres, representing an increase of 50 euros per thousand litres. Divergent Major Pricing: While Eni established a strict price cap, competitors such as IP, Q8, and Tamoil declared they would apply a price dampener without specifying the price, registering retail diesel between 2.194 and 2.232 euros prior to the shift. Furthermore, this dampener does not apply to all service stations operated by these companies.

Retail Pump Variations Across National Networks

According to data cited by Corriere della Sera, the national average price for gasoline was 2.048 euros per litre yesterday, while diesel rose to 2.244 euros per litre.

Major energy groups responded with differing retail strategies. Sky TG24 noted that Eni maintained its gasoline price ceiling at 1.99 euros per litre while lifting the diesel cap to 2.25 euros, explicitly linking the original caps to active fiscal relief. The company’s price adjustment amounts to six cents per litre including VAT, translating to an increase of two millesimi on current national averages.

Photo: la Repubblica

Fuel Type & Channel Average Price (EUR/Litre) Recent Change Self-Service Diesel (Road) 2.244 +0.001 EUR

Consumer Union Slams Government for Missing Promises

Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumer Union (Unione Nazionale Consumatori), characterized the omission as a government shortfall that abruptly halted a downward trend in retail prices that had begun on September 27, Sky TG24 reported, calling it The betrayal of the government, which unlike what was promised by the premier on September 16, has not yet triggered the mobile excise system, has produced its first negative effects, reversing a virtuous downward trend in fuel prices that had lasted since September 27, after the first decision of the oil companies to apply a discount . Codacons also noted that the halt to the diesel tax cut triggered immediate increases, interrupting recent declines.

Il Sole 24 ORE pointed out that despite Brent crude holding near 100 dollars per barrel—with diesel reaching 2.35 pounds per litre in the UK—the downward price movement was independent of Middle East stabilization or falling crude quotations.

Photo: Il Sole 24 ORE

Alternative Operators Maintain Flexible Price Measures

Unlike Eni’s transparent price ceiling adjustment, alternative operators maintained flexible price dampening measures without publishing firm caps. The executive branch faces pressure to deliver the interministerial decree between the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Environment to deploy the mobile excise framework.