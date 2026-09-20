Voters headed to the polls on Sunday, September 20, in high-stakes regional legislative elections across Berlin and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, writes the German newspaper Oldenburger Onlinezeitung. The vote follows a wave of regional ballots testing the standing of federal parties and the rising influence of right-wing and left-wing political forces across Germany.

Berlin House of Representatives and District Elections

Voters in the German capital cast ballots for the 20th Berlin House of Representatives alongside elections for 12 district assemblies. An estimated 2.75 million people participated in the district assembly elections, which permitted resident European Union citizens to cast ballots. 16- and 17-year-old citizens voted in these regional elections for the first time, provided they had lived in Berlin for at least three months.

The leadership contest in the capital shifted significantly before polling day. Stefan Evers, the sitting Berlin senator for finance, stepped in as the Christian Democratic Union candidate for governing mayor after the incumbent head of the city, Kai Wegner, withdrew from the race following sharp criticism over a major power outage after the arson of objects belonging to the Berlin energy grid. Meanwhile, the Left Party positioned Elif Eralp as its candidate for the mayoral post, making the housing crisis the cornerstone of its campaign.

Housing Policy and Coalition Dynamics in the Capital

Exit polls and pre-election surveys pointed to a competitive race at the top of the Berlin ballot. The Left Party led the initial exit polls reported by Deutsche Welle with 24.5 percent of the vote, closely followed by Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s federal governing partner, the Christian Democratic Union, at 20 percent. The right-wing Alternative for Germany secured 16 percent, according to social media statements published in the X account of party co-leader Alice Weidel, who wrote: 16% in Berlin, 38% and the most powerful force in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: many thanks to all voters and the many dedicated activists who made this success possible!

Photo: meduza.io

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Forming a stable government in Berlin will depend heavily on complex coalition negotiations. Because mainstream parties have ruled out cooperating with the Alternative for Germany, the most viable governing combinations require either the Left Party or the Christian Democratic Union to build a coalition alongside the Social Democratic Party and the Greens. Analysts noted that government formation hinges on whether the Left Party can reach agreements with prospective partners on contentious municipal issues, particularly proposals regarding public control over residential apartments held by large real estate holding corporations.

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Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Landtag Race

Citizens aged 16 and older who had resided in the state for at least 37 days were eligible to participate. The contest carried heavy national implications, arriving just two weeks after the Alternative for Germany achieved a historic victory in Saxony-Anhalt.

Photo: rossaprimavera.ru

Initial projections from the state showed the Alternative for Germany leading with 37 percent of the vote, while Alice Weidel cited 38% for the same contest. Social Democrats followed closely with 35.5 percent, while the Left Party captured 7.5 percent. The Christian Democratic Union barely cleared the parliamentary threshold, securing only 5.5 percent of the vote—a steep drop of 7.8 percentage points compared to the previous state election.

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Federal Fallout and National Party Reactions

The sharp setback for the Christian Democratic Union in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania drew an immediate response from federal leadership. Chancellor Friedrich Merz described the party’s result as a catastrophe, prompting emergency consultations. Merz summoned party executives to an immediate evaluation meeting at the Christian Democratic Union national headquarters in Berlin on Sunday afternoon to assess the fallout of the regional outcomes.

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Despite the right-wing party’s strong showing in the state, incumbent Premier Manuela Schwesig mounted a robust late campaign. Schwesig framed her platform around a defensive stance against far-right gains, allowing the Social Democrats to narrow an earlier polling gap and maintain competitive positioning in the state legislature. As local election offices finalized counts, attention turned immediately toward the coalition math required to establish functioning majorities in both Berlin and Schwerin before the legislative session begins.