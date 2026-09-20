Marvel Tōkon Fighting Souls PC Struggles Highlight Bleak Future

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Released on August 6, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and PC, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls pairs an ambitious 4v4 tag-fighting system with high-end anime visuals.

Arc System Works and Sony launched Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls into a crowded fighting game landscape, aiming to revitalize a sub-genre that began with classic Marvel crossover titles. Developer pedigree was high given its developer is Arc System Works—creators of renowned titles like Guilty Gear, Blazblue, and the excellent Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. Early reception on the console side proved stellar, capturing an 85 Metacritic score and a 94 percent OpenCritic rating. Yet, the PC version told an entirely different story, immediately bogged down by technical friction that triggered a steep decline in player retention.

Technical Friction, Aggressive DRM, and the PC Exodus

While PlayStation 5 owners enjoyed a relatively smooth experience, Windows users faced severe hurdles from day one. The Marvel-focused fighting game is turning many PC players away, as technical issues are spoiling an otherwise enjoyable fighting game experience. The DRM used to lock down Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls on PC is so aggressive that people with massively capable gaming machines are complaining about performance and network instability. The Theia DRM is not disclosed anywhere on the game’s Steam page. Many users have remarked how this particular protection can have a significant impact on how a game runs, calling it even worse than the much-maligned Denuvo DRM in terms of performance hit. The kernel-level EAC protection doesn’t help, either. The developers have already released a patch to fix some of the issues, but the number of people playing the game is quickly collapsing anyway. A few days after the game’s original release, there is now a general consensus about the main culprit behind its performance problems.

Photo: Anime News Network

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The resulting backlash severely damaged the game’s momentum. In a recent report published by Alinea Analytics, it was claimed that Marvel Tōkon had only sold an estimated 740,000 copies across all platforms. Likewise, the Steam numbers are, frankly, shocking. Marvel Tōkon’s Steam rating still sits at just 49 percent positive, and Marvel Tōkon dipping into the three-figure territory over this weekend painted a picture of a game in free-fall decline on PC.

Novel Mechanics and Single-Player Depth

Beneath the technical controversies on PC, reviewers praised the game’s core mechanics. Marvel Tōkon Fighting Souls is in many ways a checklist of classic elements. This is a 2D fighting game where opponents duel each other using a variety of standard attacks, special moves, and super techniques to whittle down their opponent’s health bar to zero. Win enough rounds (usually best three of five), and you take the game. Controls are a mix of traditional motion inputs and faster one-button specials that each have their trade-offs and advantages. It’s a tag fighter where players select a team of characters to face off against opponents, and the characters come from a wide range of Marvel Comics classics and newcomers.

Photo: techradar.com

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls – Everything You Need to Know

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Arc System Works has taken a few big swings to differentiate this title from its peers and predecessors, however. For one thing, this is a four-versus-four fighting game, which puts it in the ‘you gotta be kidding me’ category, as many of the most popular tag fighters have had three fighter teams. Additionally, this is a strictly family affair as Marvel characters come from a wide range of Marvel Comics classics and newcomers. As TechRadar noted, Arc System Works has designed Fighting Souls such that learning a quartet of fighters inside and out is absolutely not necessary. It’s possible to play that way at a higher level, of course, but players can opt to play with a simpler approach.

Studio Apologies and Balance Adjustments

Recognizing the severe disparity between console satisfaction and PC frustration, studio leadership issued public apologies. In a post on Steam that outlines upcoming balance changes, the game’s director apologized for the launch issues.

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“Seeing the game’s content so positively received, with players enjoying the experience and feeling inspired to keep playing, has been a tremendous source of joy for the entire development team,” the post read. “However, we also recognize that the launch period was impacted by stability issues on PC, and we sincerely apologize for the frustration this has caused our players. It was never our intention for players to be unable to enjoy the game as we envisioned, and we are currently making progress on improvements to the PC version so that everyone can enjoy the game to the fullest.” Director

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls launched on PlayStation 5 and PC on August 6, but there’s a huge disparity between the game’s rating by players on console compared to PC, with the latter having an array of launch issues. Stability issues were a huge crux of players’ frustrations, prompting the director, Kazuto Sekine, to issue a statement apologizing for the game’s PC launch.