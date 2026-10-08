Boone says Beautiful Things took 90 videos before gaining traction

Singer-songwriter Boone revealed ahead of his Australian tour that his breakout hit “Beautiful Things” required recording 90 videos before gaining traction, highlighting the grueling pre-fame hustle required to break through in the modern music industry.

Securing massive venues across Australia marks a clear milestone for the artist, but the rapid ascent of “Beautiful Things” can easily obscure the years of industry grinding that preceded it, news.com.au reported. In a recent interview, the singer detailed the relentless dedication necessary to engineer a breakout moment, providing a stark look at the mechanics behind modern chart success.

The Reality of Viral Success

Boone posted 90 separate videos promoting his music before “Beautiful Things” finally caught fire with listeners.

The track’s massive reach ultimately earned him a Grammy nomination, a successful sophomore album titled American Heart, and a public co-sign from Taylor Swift.

Fans across Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney can catch his upcoming live performances during the expansive Australian Wanted Man Tour.

The Grinds Preceding the Charts

Long before “Beautiful Things” dominated global airwaves and streaming playlists, Boone spent several years attempting to establish a foothold in the competitive music industry. That groundwork included the release of multiple independent singles as well as a notable stint competing on American Idol.

Rather than materializing overnight, the hit single arrived simply as the tipping point where the broader public finally caught up to years of sustained effort. Acknowledging the unpredictable nature of the business, Boone noted that breaking through requires a distinct mix of persistent pushing and fortunate timing.

“With Beautiful Things specifically, I’ve been told a lot, ‘Oh you’re so lucky your song took off. How did you get it to do that?’ And what a lot of people don’t actually know is I posted so many videos. I literally posted 90 videos before it ever took off,” Boone recalled to news.com.au.

“It does take, for any song, it takes a lot of pushing or a lot of luck for a song to do well,” he added. “I guess in my case it was a little bit of luck and a lot of work and shoving it in people’s faces”.

Resisting the Sophomore Mold

Stepping into the immediate spotlight after a massive cultural flashpoint naturally introduces high expectations from both labels and listeners. However, Boone actively resists the urge to manufacture identical formulas to prove he is not a one-hit wonder.

Instead of chasing the exact structural footprint of his previous smash, the artist focused his creative energy on constructing his second studio album, American Heart. The release successfully defied the dreaded sophomore slump by exploring new sonic textures rather than recycling past playbooks.

Release / Milestone Industry Context Pre-Breakout Phase Multiple independent singles and an American Idol appearance alongside 90 preliminary promotional videos. “Beautiful Things” Global chart success yielding a Grammy nomination and a high-profile Taylor Swift co-sign. American Heart Sophomore album release designed to challenge artistic boundaries rather than replicate past hits.

“Everything that happens on a large scale – it’s so hard to get there and there are so many different components that tie in to getting it there, that trying to look for the same thing repetitively is just very unlikely,” Boone explained regarding his refusal to chase a singular template.

Connecting Through the Wanted Man Tour

That dedication to artistic evolution directly shapes how Boone approaches his live performances, particularly as he prepares for upcoming arena dates. Thousands of ticket holders are expected to fill venues for the Australian leg of the Wanted Man Tour, looking for moments of genuine emotional resonance.

Rather than tailoring his performance for digital algorithms or camera angles, the singer prioritizes a direct, unfiltered dialogue with the room. His objective remains centered on ensuring every attendee feels personally addressed and understood throughout the set.

“I want to make people feel like I am just performing to them, which is why I really value my connection to the crowd. I’m not there to perform to a camera, I’m not there to perform to the internet, I’m there to perform to them, and that’s always how I’ve been,” Boone stated.

The Australian Wanted Man Tour launches with a three-night residency at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre running from November 6 to November 8. The routing continues with back-to-back performances at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on November 12, November 13, and November 14, before concluding with a three-night run at Sydney’s Afterpay Arena beginning November 17.