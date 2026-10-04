Bryan Zaragoza reflects self-critically on Bayern Munich transfer

Winger Bryan Zaragoza reflects on his transfer from Granada to Bayern Munich in January 2024, admitting that it was a very big step in his career that he was not yet ready for after playing ten games in the first division.

The Bottom Line

Bryan Zaragoza acknowledges that his move to Bayern Munich came before he was fully prepared for the elite level.

The 25-year-old winger made only seven competitive appearances for the German club before starting a sequence of loan spells.

The Rapid Ascent That Preceded the Munich Transfer

Zaragoza’s career trajectory shifted dramatically during the first half of the 2023-24 season while playing for Granada. His standout performances in LaLiga, which included scoring two goals in a 2-2 draw against Barcelona in October 2023, sparked interest. Before that breakthrough, the player had been a substitute in Spain’s second division, securing promotion before playing merely ten matches in the top flight. Zaragoza noted how such a swift rise “does not normally happen.” When Bayern Munich registered its interest, the player felt the opportunity was impossible to decline, signing a deal in January 2024 to run until 2029.

Circumstances and Competition at Säbener Straße

Despite making just seven competitive appearances for Munich, Zaragoza rejects the notion that his struggles stemmed from a lack of footballing quality. Instead, the Spanish winger pointed to external hurdles, including adapting to a new language, climate, food, and leaving his comfort zone at age 20. The dressing room also presented immense sporting hurdles, featuring established wingers such as Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, and Jamal Musiala, whom Zaragoza described as the best in the world at the time. “It was a very big step in my career, one I was not yet ready for,” Zaragoza reflected, emphasizing that the environment proved too demanding for a player with minimal top-flight experience.

The Alternative Path at Barcelona and Subsequent Loans

The trajectory of the winger’s career nearly took a different direction prior to his German move. Zaragoza revealed in an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena SER that a LaLiga heavyweight also pursued his signature during his breakout campaign at Granada. “There really was a possibility that I would move to Barca. There were contacts,” Zaragoza stated regarding the approach from Catalonia. With Bayern Munich failing to find a permanent buyer for the player across multiple transfer windows, the club utilized temporary departures.

Career Phase Club Key Milestone Breakout Granada Scored two goals against Barcelona in October 2023 Bundesliga Move Bayern Munich Transferred in January 2024 with a contract running to 2029 Loan Stave Espanyol Barcelona Joined in August under a conditional obligation to buy

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.