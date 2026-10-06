California Families Face Deadline to Use $106 Million in SUN Bucks

Low-income families across California are facing a critical deadline to utilize $106 million in remaining federal SUN Bucks food assistance benefits.

The Mechanics of the SUN Bucks Expiration

The SUN Bucks program serves as a vital safety net, providing $120 in food benefits per child to families who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals, or those enrolled in programs like CalFresh or Medi-Cal. According to CalMatters, the state distributed these benefits via pre-loaded Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to approximately 3.8 million children this year.

The urgency stems from a strict 122-day expiration window. Once a family receives their card, they have roughly four months to spend the balance. Because California staggered the distribution of these cards in various batches throughout the summer, the expiration dates are rolling. While some families may have already seen their benefits expire, those who received their cards in late July have until mid-November to utilize the funds.

Historical Patterns of Unused Benefits

This is not the first time a significant portion of federal food aid has gone unclaimed. Records obtained by New York-based public policy consultant David Rubel and shared with CalMatters reveal that in the previous cycle, nearly a quarter of the allocated summer food benefits—totaling $118 million—remained unspent. Nearly one-fifth of the cards mailed out last year were never activated by the recipients.

State officials are actively working to mitigate these losses. For families receiving both traditional CalFresh benefits and the temporary SUN Bucks, the state specifically recommends prioritizing the SUN Bucks, as they carry the shorter expiration timeline.

Program Data Shows 3.8 Million Children Assisted

Metric Program Data Total Children Assisted 3.8 Million Benefit per Child $120 Unspent Funds (Previous Cycle) $118 Million Current Remaining Balance $106 Million Expiration Window 122 Days

The Final Weeks

The program is designed to bridge the gap during the summer months when school-provided meals are unavailable, but the administrative reality of the 122-day limit means that the funds are not indefinite. With the final batches of cards issued in late July, the mid-November cutoff marks the absolute end of this year’s summer food assistance cycle.

As the state prepares to close the books on this year’s distribution, the focus remains on ensuring that the $106 million currently sitting in unused accounts reaches the dinner tables of the families it was intended to support.