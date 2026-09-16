Cameron Sullivan Sets Nelsonville-York Record with Six Touchdowns in Win Over River Valley

High school sports fans across regional coverage zones can cast their ballots this week for top-performing student-athletes, featuring standout gridiron and volleyball performances recorded during mid-September 2026.

The Mechanics of Regional Athletic Selection

Nominees for athlete of the week honors are compiled through coach submissions and weekly in-game performance metrics across multiple local school districts. According to the Athens Banner-Herald, the voting window for the Piedmont Athens Regional ballot remains open until Sunday, Sept. 20, at 5 p.m., with new polls launching every Monday. A similar cadence operates across the Dispatch coverage area, where voting sponsored by the Wexner Medical Center runs through Friday, Sept. 18, allowing desktop and mobile users to register votes once per hour. Once a student-athlete secures a regular-season title, they rotate off the active ballot until the postseason.

Gridiron Dominance and Offensive Explosiveness

Week 4 and mid-September matchups yielded staggering statistical outputs across multiple conferences. Nelsonville-York football player Cameron Sullivan delivered a historic performance by tossing a school-record six touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 47-0 victory over River Valley. Meanwhile, in other regional contests tracked by the Dispatch, West Jefferson’s Evan Switalski accounted for five touchdowns in a 44-6 rout of Cedarville, throwing for 243 yards and three scores while rushing for 75 yards and two additional touchdowns.

Other standout offensive performances flooded the ballots:

Tristyn Jones (Heath football): Rushed for 264 yards and three touchdowns in a 58-28 victory over Washington Court House.

Rushed for 264 yards and three touchdowns in a 58-28 victory over Washington Court House. Bryston Toronto (London football): Recorded 201 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries during a 29-7 win against Lewistown Indian Lake.

Recorded 201 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries during a 29-7 win against Lewistown Indian Lake. Reid Jackson (Bethlehem Christian football): Tallied 353 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries against Athens Academy.

Tallied 353 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries against Athens Academy. Shawn Rice (Worthington Kilbourne football): Hauled in seven receptions for 158 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-20 win at Westland, pushing his two-game receiving touchdown total to nine.

Defensive Impacts and Dual-Threat Mastery

Beyond pure offensive yardage, defensive playmakers and dual-threat quarterbacks heavily influenced this week’s ballot configurations. Cyren Wallace of Danville put on a masterclass in a 52-7 victory over Fredericktown, rushing for 116 yards and two touchdowns, logging 10 solo tackles with seven assists, and returning three punts for 81 yards. In the Athens region, Will Sunderlin of Bethlehem Christian disrupted Athens Academy’s offense with 11 tackles alongside an interception returned for a touchdown.

Special teams and defensive conversions also proved decisive. Mason Ackermann of New Albany returned an interception 41 yards for a score, added a 2-yard rushing touchdown, and secured a crucial fourth-down stop to preserve a 28-21 win over Upper Arlington. Columbus Academy’s Charlie Pizzotti impacted both sides of the ball with two interceptions—returning one 49 yards for a touchdown—while also catching an 11-yard scoring pass in a 36-14 victory over Granville.

Volleyball and Court Standouts

While football dominates the autumn stat sheets, indoor court sports continue to claim representation on regional ballots. Lila Fowler, a junior outside hitter for Oconee County, earned her nomination after hitting .339 with 21 kills and 21 digs during Saturday’s ‘Volley for Vets’ tournament, following Jill Benning’s previous weekly win.

The 30-Second Verdict

With voting deadlines rapidly approaching across respective regional portals—closing Friday for Dispatch brackets and Sunday for Athens regional ballots—local sports enthusiasts have clear metrics to evaluate. Whether analyzing Sullivan’s record-setting aerial attack at Nelsonville-York or Jones’ punishing ground yardage at Heath, the mid-September 2026 slate showcases exceptional high-school execution across every positional unit.