Canal+ Threatens Cinema and Sport Funding Over Proposed French VAT Hike

As the French government prepares its 2027 budget to curb public deficits, a proposed VAT hike on pay-TV from 10% to 20% has triggered an intense standoff. Canal+ warns of a €200 million annual cost, threatening severe cuts to its French cinema and sports investments.

French Budget Project Doubles VAT on Pay-Television Operators

The Financial Stolt: The French government’s 2027 budget project seeks to simplify taxation by doubling the VAT on pay-television operators from 10% to 20%, bringing it in line with pure-play streaming platforms like Netflix.

The French government’s 2027 budget project seeks to simplify taxation by doubling the VAT on pay-television operators from 10% to 20%, bringing it in line with pure-play streaming platforms like Netflix. The Corporate Threat: Canal+ patron Maxime Saada warns that absorbing a €200 million annual hit is impossible, threatening a massive reduction in future film financing agreements and potential internal layoffs.

Canal+ patron Maxime Saada warns that absorbing a €200 million annual hit is impossible, threatening a massive reduction in future film financing agreements and potential internal layoffs. The Wider Impact: Beyond cinema, key sports stakeholders including the Ligue Nationale de Rugby and LFP Media warn that the financial strain on their primary broadcast partner risks destabilizing the entire French sports ecosystem.

Maxime Saada Denounces the Tax Hike as Political and Absurd

The executive branch’s strategy to pull public deficit down from 5.4% to 5% of GDP has landed squarely on the media sector’s doorstep. Under the newly unveiled draft finance law, the reduced 10% value-added tax rate historically afforded to traditional subscription television services broadcasting in real time is slated for elimination, pushing rates up to 20%. Maxime Saada has rejected the measure as both “political” and “absurd,” characterizing the prospective tax double as a direct assault on the group’s historic French market. Saada noted that the company simply cannot absorb the resulting €200 million yearly shortfall without passing costs onto consumers, implementing steep internal cutbacks, and shedding jobs.

Cinema Funding Faces Rollbacks

The standoff carries profound consequences for the French film industry, where Canal+ operates as the first financier of French cinema. In 2025 alone, the network poured €155.6 million into 148 French film productions, accounting for nearly half of all investments originating from traditional private broadcasters. The friction arrives on the heels of a fresh agreement struck in late July, which committed Canal+ to pumping €980 million into French and European cinema between 2028 and 2032. However, Saada warned that if the fiscal policy is codified into law, those long-term commitments will face drastic revisions, potentially forcing the group to fund up to three-quarters fewer films.

Photo: fr.finance.yahoo.com

Key Metric Current Status Projected Impact of VAT Reform Pay-TV VAT Rate 10% (Reduced Rate) 20% (Standard Rate) Estimated Annual Cost to Canal+ Baseline ~€200 Million Historical Cinema Investment (2025) €155.6 Million (148 Films) Threatened with up to 75% reduction under future deals Targeted 2028–2032 Cinema Pledge €980 Million Committed Subject to sweeping downward revision

Sports Leagues and Industry Bodies Sound the Alarm

The fallout extends well beyond movie sets, unsettling French professional sports. Rugby and football authorities have rushed to express alarm, noting that any financial distress experienced by their primary broadcast benefactor will inevitably cascade downward. Yann Roubert, president of the Ligue Nationale de Rugby, stressed that the entire sporting chain remains vulnerable if its main financial supporter enters a period of contraction. Similar warnings emerged from LFP Media, the commercial subsidiary of the Ligue de football professionnel, which handles Ligue 1 broadcasting and faces identical regulatory pressures under the revised tax scheme.

Canal+ Settles Tax Dispute Amid Political Tensions

The legislative collision occurs against a backdrop of already fraying relations between corporate leadership and cultural institutions. The conflict over reduced VAT rates follows a lengthy fiscal dispute that culminated in 2025, when Canal+ agreed to settle a €363 million tax adjustment with authorities. Simultaneously, political tensions peaked earlier in May, when Saada declared that the network would cease collaborations with public figures who signed a tribune criticizing media mogul Vincent Bolloré, who controls Canal+. That exclusion prompted both the Human Rights League and CGT-Spectacle to pursue legal action on grounds of ideological discrimination.

As the parliamentary debate over the 2027 budget advances, it remains uncertain whether lawmakers will soften the fiscal blow or if Canal+ will execute its threat to accelerate international expansion over domestic reinvestment.