Handball Schedules Major Tournaments Through 2032

International handball fans face a packed calendar of major tournaments through 2032, featuring multiple World Championships, European Championships, and Olympic Games across both men’s and women’s divisions, as detailed in recent scheduling announcements.

European and World Championships Return to Europe

International action kicks off with the upcoming Women’s European Championship, co-hosted across Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Turkey.

Attention shifts to global competition in 2027. Germany is set to host the Men’s World Championship, bringing the tournament back to its domestic arena network. Concurrently, the Women’s World Championship takes place in Hungary, setting up a high-stakes year for European federations.

Expanding European and Olympic Horizons Through 2030

The 2028 calendar pairs regional championships with global spectacles. Spain, Portugal, and Switzerland share hosting duties for the 2028 Men’s European Championship, while the women’s continental tournament heads north to Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. Sandwiched between these events, the Summer Olympic Games arrive in Los Angeles, placing elite handball on the North American stage.

The 2029 schedule maintains the momentum with a dual-nation Men’s World Championship hosted jointly by France and Germany. The women’s global showcase follows in Spain. By 2030, the Men’s European Championship moves to the Czech Republic, Poland, and Denmark, while the women’s equivalent is scheduled across France, Belgium, and potentially Switzerland.

The Run to 2032 and Brisbane

The roadmap toward the next decade concludes with high-density hosting schedules. Iceland, Denmark, and Norway will host the 2031 Men’s World Championship, alongside the Women’s World Championship in the Czech Republic and Poland.

The cycle culminates in 2032 with the Men’s European Championship shared by Germany and France, and a tri-nation Women’s European Championship hosted by Germany, Denmark, and Poland. These continental fixtures run alongside the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane, Australia.