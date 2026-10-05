Salzburg spends hundreds of thousands removing illegal graffiti

The 17th-Century Klausentor Disfigured

Salzburg is spending hundreds of thousands of euros annually to remove illegal graffiti, battling a wave of unauthorized spray-painting that currently disfigures historic landmarks like the 17th-century Klausentor, salzburg.ORF.at reported.

The 17th-century Klausentor, situated at the boundary leading to the Mülln district, features unauthorized spray-paint, lettering, and comic figures across both its interior and exterior surfaces.

The Irreversible Loss of Original Stone

Property owners, both private and public, carry a legal obligation to maintain the structural integrity and visual appearance of their buildings by removing these illicit markings. However, the cleaning process presents severe physical challenges for ancient architecture.

Eva Hody, the state conservator for Salzburg at the Federal Monuments Office (Bundesdenkmalamt), explained the structural dilemma:

Bruchsteinmauern können zum Beispiel nicht einfach gereinigt werden. Hier müssen die Oberflächen mit einem Strahlverfahren gereinigt werden und da geht immer auch Originalsubstanz verloren. Das heißt, diese Mauern werden durch die Reinigungen auch weniger und das kann nicht im Interesse der Erhaltung von den historisch wichtigen Baudenkmalen in der Salzburger Altstadt sein

The Revolving Door at Kapuzinerkloster

At the upper end of the Imbergstiege, the Kapuzinerkloster recently faced a recurring battle against vandals. The monastery spent several thousand euros to professionally remove an illegal graffiti mural from its exterior wall along the Salzach riverbank.

Yet, the very next morning, the roughly 15-square-meter wall was covered in fresh spray-paint once again.

Bruder Hans Pruchner of the Kapuzinerkloster noted the helplessness of the situation: Wir haben die Mauer mit großem Aufwand gereinigt. Wenn sie in derselben Nacht danach besprüht wird, dann sind wir machtlos .

Illegal Graffiti Can Lead to Prison Sentences

Under local law, illegal graffiti constitutes property damage (Sachbeschädigung). Perpetrators causing damage exceeding 5,000 euros face prison sentences of up to two years. Graffiti scene insiders note that the offenders are predominantly youths.

Local graffiti artist Michael “Muck” Töpfer, who encountered illegal sprayers during his own youth, pointed to adolescent behavior patterns:

In dem Alter zwischen zwölf und 20 Jahren kommt man als Jugendlicher auf eine Menge unsinniger Sachen. Manche fangen an zu rauchen, andere trinken Alkohol, manche probieren aus, Graffiti zu sprühen. Ich glaube, das ist der jugendliche Leichtsinn und etwas Rebellisches gegenüber den Autoritäten

Eight Designated Legal Zones for Expression

To curb the illegal spraying, the city established eight designated, legally approved graffiti zones last year across the Maxglan, Lehen, Aigen, Schallmoos, and city center districts.

These clearly marked spaces provide young adults and teenagers with legal outlets for creative expression while attempting to protect Salzburg’s historic architectural heritage from destructive cleanings.