Wisconsin vs. Michigan State: PFF player grades highlight standout performances

Following a home victory over Michigan State in Week 5, the Wisconsin Badgers stand at 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play heading into their lone bye week of the season. Pro Football Focus player grades from the blowout shed light on standout individual performances across the roster as the team prepares for an upcoming road matchup against UCLA.

Who earned the highest and lowest marks on offense?

Quarterback Colton Joseph posted the team’s best offensive grade at 87.2, according to Pro Football Focus data from the matchup. Joseph finished the game with zero turnover-worthy plays while recording two big-time throws. He completed 5 of 7 pass attempts on medium passes traveling 10-plus yards downfield and deep passes of 20-plus yards downfield. Conversely, center Austin Kawecki registered the lowest offensive grade on the squad at 48.7.

Stepping in for Kawecki in relief, backup center Ryan Cory handled relief duties but struggled in pass protection, resulting in a PFF pass-blocking grade of 18.2. Other notable offensive metrics included tight end Jacob Harris earning an 87.7 pass play grade, tight end Ryan Schwendeman recording an 84.9 run-blocking grade across the most snaps in his position room, and running back Darrion Dupree notching an 88.0 pass-blocking grade.

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As a unit, the Wisconsin offense generated 228 rushing yards, with 71 of those yards coming after contact. The Badgers forced eight total missed tackles, led by three each from Joseph and Dupree, alongside one apiece from Eugene Hilton Jr. and Tyrell Henry. In pass protection, the offensive line allowed five total pressures, with each starting lineman—Heywood, Cubberly, Blackmon, and Mandell—allowing one, alongside Cory.

Which defenders stood out in the blowout win?

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Mason Posa led the way with a team-best overall grade of 84.9. Posa posted a stellar run defense grade of 90 and a tackling grade of 86.7, while also credited with 10 stops, defined as plays resulting in an offensive failure. Defensive lineman DeNigel Cooper recorded the lowest defensive grade at 46.9.

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Linebacker Cooper Catalano matched Posa’s defensive impact against the run, earning an 86.7 run defense grade and an 85.1 tackling score. Overall, 17 Wisconsin defenders finished the game with an overall grade of 65 or higher. In the secondary, cornerback Javan Robinson allowed four catches on seven targets.

The Badgers pass rush overwhelmed the Michigan State offense, generating 24 total pressures on 38 drop-backs, a 63% pressure rate. Outside linebacker Sebastian Cheeks led the charge with nine pressures, elevating his season total to 27 to lead the NCAA. Outside linebacker Tyreese Fearbry added four pressures. The defense missed seven tackles overall, with Justus Boone charged with two and recording the lowest defensive tackling score at 26.9.

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What lies ahead for Wisconsin during the bye week?

The Badgers enter their bye week holding a 4-1 record and a 2-0 conference mark following back-to-back victories, including a comeback road win over then-No. 13 Penn State prior to the Michigan State rout.

Play resumes following the bye week with a road trip to face UCLA.

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