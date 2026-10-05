PASOK MEPs Question Von der Leyen Over North Macedonia Statements

Political and diplomatic friction is mounting in Greece following remarks made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a recent visit to North Macedonia, where she referenced a “Macedonian culture” and language without regional qualifiers. The diplomatic fallout has now formally entered the European Commission, with Greek politicians raising institutional questions over the terminology used.

The controversy emerged from an official trip by the European Commission president to Skopje, as Brussels works to unfreeze North Macedonia’s stalled European Union accession path. During her visit, Ursula von der Leyen stated, “We welcome North Macedonia with its identity and its language. We believe that the Macedonian culture and language can only make our Union richer. Because our motto is ‘unity in diversity’. And we take it very seriously.” The absence of geographical qualifiers in the use of the term “Macedonian culture” immediately sparked sharp domestic criticism within Greece.

Political Backlash Erupts in Athens

Former Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras launched the first major political salvo against the remarks, connecting them to a broader diplomatic dispute. Speaking on Saturday, Samaras criticized the European Commission leadership and lambasted the Greek government’s handling of regional affairs. He characterized the events as a “double blow,” linking the European remarks to an ongoing bilateral arrangement between Greece and Bulgaria regarding historical artifacts and ecclesiastical relics.

Ursula von der Leyen to North Macedonia “You belong to us”

“Mrs. von der Leyen, whom I do not know which Europe she represents, expressed admiration for the so-called Macedonian language and the Macedonian culture of Skopje,” Samaras stated, adding that “things have become much worse than the fiasco of the Prespa Agreement and we are watching silently.” While government sources in Athens responded to Samaras’s critique regarding the heritage items by pointing to a statement from the Holy Synod, the broader political tension over the European Commission’s wording continued to escalate.

The Institutional Challenge in the European Commission

Just one day after the initial domestic outcry, the dispute shifted directly to the institutional corridors of the European Union. PASOK European Parliament members Yiannis Maniatis and Sakis Arnaoutoglou formally submitted a parliamentary question to the European Commission regarding the terminology. The Greek MEPs demanded specific clarifications on the wording employed by the Commission president, questioning whether her phrasing aligns with international obligations and the fundamental principle of good neighborly relations.

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The MEPs emphasized in their formal inquiry that the European integration trajectory of North Macedonia strictly necessitates an absolute respect for neighborly ties and adherence to existing international frameworks.

Context of the Acceding Negotiations

The formal inquiry submitted by the Greek MEPs now requires the European Commission to provide a written clarification regarding its official stance on the cultural and linguistic terminology used during the Skopje visit.

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