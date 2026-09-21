Carrot Top Awake and Improving After Alleged Suicide Attempt

Scott “Carrot Top” Thompson is awake, breathing on his own, and recovering in a Las Vegas hospital under close medical care following an alleged suicide attempt on Friday, September 18, 2026. His representative, Jami Schlicher, confirmed his improving condition on Sunday, September 20, noting that the 61-year-old comedian is surrounded by family and sharing moments of humor with hospital staff.

The Bottom Line Current Status: Carrot Top is awake, breathing unassisted, and recovering in a Las Vegas medical facility after being hospitalized on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Carrot Top is awake, breathing unassisted, and recovering in a Las Vegas medical facility after being hospitalized on Friday, September 18, 2026. Support System: Fellow entertainers including Brad Garrett and Debbie Gibson have publicly rallied behind the long-time Luxor headliner.

Fellow entertainers including Brad Garrett and Debbie Gibson have publicly rallied behind the long-time Luxor headliner. Underlying Pressures: Court documents reveal the comedian’s legal team recently clashed with singer Brian Evans over an alleged extortion attempt involving explicit media, though Evans has denied wrongdoing.

Inside the Hospital Room: Recovery and Fan Support

The entertainment community received a welcome update late Sunday as representatives for the iconic prop comic shared details on his trajectory. According to statements provided to Entertainment Weekly and Page Six by Jami Schlicher, Thompson is responding well to treatment after a harrowing weekend that forced the cancellation of his resident comedy shows at the Luxor Casino.

“Scott remains hospitalized and under close medical care,” Schlicher stated on Sunday, September 20. “He is now awake, breathing on his own and continuing to improve, surrounded by his family and those closest to him.”

Here is the kicker: even in the middle of a severe health crisis, the veteran comic’s signature instinct hasn’t faded. Schlicher noted that Thompson has been sharing moments of levity with his medical team and actively reading heartfelt letters from supporters. Many of these notes detail how his decades of comedy helped everyday fans navigate their own personal darkness.

“Hearing those stories and feeling that support has meant a great deal to him during his recovery,” Schlicher added, emphasizing that the comedian and his family are deeply grateful for the outpouring of kindness while continuing to request privacy.

The Vegas Residency and Industry Reactions

Thompson, 61, has anchored a permanent fixture on the Las Vegas Strip since beginning his residency at the Luxor Hotel and Casino back in 2005. Friday’s sudden hospitalization brought his schedule to an abrupt halt, leaving his upcoming performance dates up in the air as venue operators and fans wait for further word.

As news of the medical emergency spread across the weekend, high-profile colleagues stepped up to offer public solidarity. Debbie Gibson took to Instagram on Saturday, September 20, revealing she had attempted to reach out to her longtime friend just days prior to the incident. “Sometimes it’s the ones who make us laugh the hardest who are hurting the most,” Gibson wrote, praising Thompson’s habit of sending spontaneous, mood-boosting video messages to friends.

Former Everybody Loves Raymond star Brad Garrett also posted an emotional message online alongside a photo featuring Thompson and Ray Romano. “We’re ALL thanking our lucky stars that you’re OK,” Garrett shared. “Please take this time to remember how appreciated and loved you are by so many. You’re getting a second chance for a reason. Use it wisely.”

Legal Scrutiny and the Extortion Allegations

Behind the immediate medical emergency lies a tense legal backdrop involving allegations of extortion. Court filings obtained by Daily Mail and Page Six reveal that Thompson’s attorney, Ronnie Bitman, submitted documents in Broward County, Florida, on September 3, 2026, outlining a severe dispute with singer Brian Evans.

According to the legal filing, Evans—a former opening act for Thompson’s Luxor show—allegedly demanded a payment of $500,000 to resolve claims, threatening otherwise to place a sexually explicit recording involving Thompson onto a public court docket where media outlets could access it. Bitman characterized the communication as a malicious threat intended to extort the comedian.

Carrot Top Hospitalized After Reported Suicide Attempt Amid Legal Allegations

Evans has strongly denied the accusations. In statements to media outlets, Evans maintained that he never threatened to post any video in exchange for a settlement, adding that the recording in question had already been deleted under the terms of a prior agreement. While expressing sorrow that Thompson chose to harm himself, Evans asserted that the legal dispute bore no causal relation to the comedian’s actions.

Event Timeline Key Details & Milestone Primary Sources September 3, 2026 Thompson’s legal team files motion in Broward County detailing alleged extortion demands. Daily Mail, Page Six September 18, 2026 Carrot Top hospitalized in Las Vegas following an alleged suicide attempt ahead of weekend shows. Entertainment Weekly, TMZ September 20, 2026 Public support pours in from peers like Debbie Gibson and Brad Garrett; rep issues first recovery update. Instagram, Entertainment Weekly

The Broader Cultural Conversation

As Thompson continues his recovery surrounded by loved ones, the focus remains entirely on his health and well-being rather than ticket sales or showroom logistics.

Photo: pagesix.com

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. You can call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. Drop a thought for Scott and his family in the comments below.