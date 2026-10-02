Casa Seat Reverts to Original Name in Barcelona After Cupra Raval Campaign

Casa Seat Restores Its Historic Name in Barcelona After Six-Month Cupra Raval Campaign

The Seat logo is shining once again from an iconic building in the heart of Barcelona. Casa Seat has officially recovered its original name following a six-month stint as Casa Cupra Raval, a temporary rebrand launched in April to promote the debut of the new urban electric vehicle. Markus Haupt, president, announced the initial shift during the global unveiling of the Cupra Raval, turning the cultural hub into a high-profile marketing stage.

While the physical transformation was executed quietly on September 30 with the replacement of exterior signage and the return of the classic Seat emblem alongside Cupra, it unfolds against a backdrop of deep industry uncertainty. The optimism surrounding the space’s marketing wins contrasts sharply with mounting questions regarding the long-term viability of the 76-year-old Seat brand as Volkswagen Group navigates a crisis of profitability and high capital costs required to overhaul core models like the Ibiza, Arona, and León.

Balancing Brand Strategy and Future Uncertainty in Barcelona

During its six-month tenure as Casa Cupra Raval, the venue served as an active social hub for electric mobility, urban creativity, and local culture. The site houses flexible working spaces, a culinary area known as REV EL BAR, an auditorium for public events, and the CUPRA Garage exhibition zone. Despite the temporary name change, the venue has generated significant foot traffic since opening its doors in 2020. Across its years of operation, the landmark has surpassed 1.2 million visitors, hosted over 1,700 events, and directly contributed to the retail sale of more than 1,000 vehicles, cementing its status as an emblematic brand space in the Catalan capital.

Foot traffic remained robust even during the rebrand. The venue’s recent cultural exhibition, Rebels Beyond the Galaxy, closed on September 22 after drawing more than 90,000 visitors. Company representatives note that the physical reversion to Casa Seat preserves the building’s core mission as a meeting point for urban culture while maintaining dedicated space for newer electric nameplates. While leadership characterized the marketing campaign as a success, the automaker has not publicly disclosed specific financial metrics beyond the six-month operational window.

Upcoming Cultural Programming and the Road Ahead for October

The return of the original moniker coincides with the rollout of an extensive October cultural agenda featuring film, music, fashion, gastronomy, and technology programming. Management confirmed that the Cupra Raval will retain a physical presence inside the facility, with specialized events such as the upcoming Electric Saturday scheduled for October 17 dedicated entirely to the battery-electric model.

Photo: brasilemfolhas.com.br

Additionally, the venue will host the presentation of the Barómetro Movilidad+Auto 2026 on October 14 at 11:30 a.m., an open-access industry event requiring advance online reservation. As Volkswagen Group weighs future investment strategies for its traditional Spanish marque ahead of 2030, Casa Seat continues to operate as an active focal point for Barcelona’s evolving automotive landscape.