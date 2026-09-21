Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse Demo Release Date, Platforms, and Details

Konami will release a free playable demo for Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse on October 1, 2026, across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, featuring the game’s opening chapter, save-data transfer capabilities, and distinct platform performance targets ahead of the full launch on October 15, 2026.

The Opening Chapter Drop and Franchise Roots

Players looking to test Konami’s upcoming gothic action platformer won’t have to wait until retail shelves stock the title this autumn. As noted by Infinity Area, this initial slice lets users step directly into the shoes of Rose Belmont—the daughter of Trevor Belmont—set within a 1499 Paris backdrop twenty-three years after the events of Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse. Developed in tandem by Konami alongside indie stalwarts Evil Empire and Motion Twin, the project merges classic whip-based combat with fast-paced 2D exploration.

Hardware Performance Deltas Across Ecosystems

Under-the-hood performance profiles diverge notably depending on the target architecture. Konami’s technical specifications confirm that the demo—and subsequently the full commercial build—will target a brisk 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. However, the Nintendo Switch iteration is locked at 30 frames per second. This graphical concession requires portable hardware compromises for Nintendo users navigating frantic enemy encounters in the streets of Paris and inside Dracula’s domain. Storage footprints also vary significantly by platform: users need to allocate roughly 6 GB on PlayStation 5, 5 GB on Xbox Series X|S, 4 GB on Steam, and 3 GB on Nintendo Switch, according to publisher disclosures.

Platform Storage and Target Frame Rates PlayStation 5: 6 GB minimum storage, targeting 60 FPS

6 GB minimum storage, targeting 60 FPS Xbox Series X|S: 5 GB minimum storage, targeting 60 FPS

5 GB minimum storage, targeting 60 FPS PC (Steam): 4 GB minimum storage, targeting 60 FPS

4 GB minimum storage, targeting 60 FPS Nintendo Switch: 3 GB minimum storage, capped at 30 FPS

Save-Data Portability and Ecosystem Rules

To reduce friction for early adopters, Konami has structured the trial version to allow seamless progression carryover. Data generated during the October 1 trial period transfers directly into the commercial game when it launches two weeks later on October 15, 2026. This continuity depends on strict ecosystem parameters: players must remain on the exact same hardware platform and user account, retain their trial save files locally, and patch the full game to its most current software version upon purchase.

Photo: infinity-area.com

The 30-Second Verdict for Prospective Hunters

With an October 15 release date looming for standard and Midnight editions—the latter featuring digital art galleries and curated soundtracks—this pre-launch trial gives hesitant buyers a reliable gauge of responsiveness and combat pacing. Whether running at 60 FPS on high-end hardware or testing out the 30 FPS constraints on a Nintendo Switch, the demo provides a practical sandbox to evaluate the studio’s return to 2D vampire hunting before committing funds.