Céline Dion, Chris Martin and Keith Urban Honour John Farnham at Melbourne Tribute Concert

The Bottom Line The Event: A massive tribute concert in Melbourne honoring Australian music icon John Farnham, who could not attend due to ongoing health challenges requiring continuous oxygen support and a wheelchair.

A massive tribute concert in Melbourne honoring Australian music icon John Farnham, who could not attend due to ongoing health challenges requiring continuous oxygen support and a wheelchair. Star-Studded Lineup: International icons including Céline Dion (via Paris simulcast) and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joined homegrown greats like Keith Urban, Jimmy Barnes, and Tina Arena.

International icons including Céline Dion (via Paris simulcast) and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joined homegrown greats like Keith Urban, Jimmy Barnes, and Tina Arena. Milestone Anniversary: The event coincided with the 40th anniversary week of Farnham’s career-defining anthem, “You’re the Voice.”

A Stadium United for a Living Legend While Farnham himself was absent due to declining health that now requires continuous oxygen support and a wheelchair, his monumental presence anchored the entire evening. Emcee Richard Wilkins opened the night by reminding the capacity crowd of Farnham’s historic ties to the venue, noting that the singer has performed 94 sold-out shows on that very stage—more than anyone else in history. According to Rolling Stone Australia/New Zealand, the evening also marked the exact 40th-anniversary week of the release of “You’re The Voice.” Outside the venue, fans sporting mullet wigs queued at a Bunnings sausage sizzle to raise funds for Head and Neck Cancer Australia’s Lend Your Voice campaign.

Global Icons Deliver Remote and In-Person Magic The production scale quickly registered with audiences upon sighting a 38-piece orchestra and choir led by Farnham’s long-time musical director Chong Lim, alongside the core John Farnham Band. But the international broadcasts provided some of the night’s most unforgettable moments. Photo: au.rollingstone.com Céline Dion appeared via a live simulcast straight from Paris to deliver a powerful rendition of “You’re the Voice,” augmented by four pipers stationed across the front of the Rod Laver Arena stage. Dion previously performed the track alongside Farnham during her 2018 Melbourne tour. Meanwhile, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin delivered light-hearted humor via livestream, debuting a custom song written specifically for the occasion titled “Better Singer Than Me.” Martin explained to the crowd that the track was inspired by his friendship with the late Shane Warne, who once told him plainly, “He’s a better singer than you.” Nashville-based star Keith Urban made the long journey in person, delivering a stripped-back performance of “Burn For You.” Seated on a stool with his acoustic guitar, Urban anchored the night with a sincere rendition highlighted by a gently weeping guitar solo.

Celebrating an Unmatched Australian Songbook Performer / Act Contribution / Song Setting Céline Dion “You’re the Voice” Live simulcast from Paris Chris Martin “Better Singer Than Me” (Original Track) Live simulcast Keith Urban “Burn For You” In-person (Rod Laver Arena) Jon Stevens & Kate Ceberano “Everything’s Alright” (Jesus Christ Superstar) In-person Main Stage & B-Stage Jimmy & Mahalia Barnes “When The War Is Over” In-person Collaboration The setlist traversed decades of defining Australian music. Jon Stevens and Kate Ceberano stepped back into their roles from the smash 1992 arena production of Jesus Christ Superstar—which ran for 84 performances—to deliver a soaring version of “Everything’s Alright.” Photo: au.variety.com Stars unite for emotional John Farnham tribute concert | Sunrise Mahalia Barnes and Jimmy Barnes teamed up for a powerful interpretation of “When The War Is Over,” a masterclass originally penned by Steve Prestwich. From Steve Williams’ searing harmonica solos on “Chain Reaction” to a grand finale featuring Mitch Tambo performing in the Gamilaraay language alongside Ezekial Tambo on didgeridoo, the night reflected the breadth of Farnham’s cultural impact. Here is the kicker: even without the man of the hour in attendance, the sheer collective force of 120 artists proved that Farnham’s vocal benchmark remains untouched. As Rolling Stone Australia/New Zealand noted in their review, Farnham undoubtedly spent the evening watching from home, “bursting with pride and crying happy tears.”