Crystal Jade closes 4 Singapore outlets, cuts 120 jobs ahead of proposed sale

Crystal Jade has closed four Singapore outlets and issued termination notices to approximately 120 employees ahead of a proposed sale of the business. The closures on October 6, 2026, impact three Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao restaurants and one Crystal Jade GO location, leaving the culinary chain with nine remaining stores.

Restructuring Measures Ahead of Corporate Sale

Advisory firm Kroll, appointed as receivers over the holding companies of Crystal Jade’s Singapore and Hong Kong operations on September 29, confirmed that the restructuring steps for the Singapore unit are fully executed. The affected outlets include locations at Bugis Junction, Toa Payoh, i12 Katong, and Oasis Terraces in Punggol. These shuttered premises will be returned to their respective landlords. Alongside the restaurant cuts, Crystal Jade Food Manufacturing, the group’s central kitchen operating outside the direct receivership, ceased operations on October 5.

These cuts leave the restaurant group with nine operating outlets and a workforce of about 210 employees in Singapore. Bloomberg previously reported that the group had been paying 17% annual interest on the Indies Capital loan. Receivership under Kroll aims to protect asset value and package the remaining operations for a sale as a going concern, preserving the core brand identity built over more than 30 years.

Photo: Goody Feed

FDAWU Supports Staff After Crystal Jade Receivership

Although Crystal Jade is a non-unionized company, the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU)—an affiliate of the National Trades Union Congress—stepped in following a request from the receivers. FDAWU general secretary Sankaradass S. Chami noted that the union's primary focus is ensuring affected staff have support during the uncertainty. Kroll verified that all impacted workers will receive salaries up to their final day of employment, with restaurant staff serving out applicable notice periods and receiving compensation according to their employment contracts.

To mitigate the employment shock, FDAWU and NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) curated over 400 job opportunities across food manufacturing, food services, hospitality, and wholesale and retail sectors. On-site interviews were organized with employer partners including Paris Baguette, Neo Group Bakery, and Din Tai Fung. Affected personnel can access career coaching through e2i’s appointment portal or contact union support hotlines directly.

Operational Metric Before Restructuring After Restructuring Active Singapore Outlets 13 9 Total Workforce Strength ~210 Central Kitchen Status Operational Closed (Oct 5) Receivership Status Active (Kroll) Active (Kroll)

Market Consolidation and the Path to Acquisition

Private equity backing has historically driven Crystal Jade’s expansion—including L Capital Asia’s 90% stake acquisition in 2014 and Standard Chartered Private Equity’s US$52 million injection in 2015, as documented by Inside Retail Asia. Now, Kroll’s mandate focuses on stabilizing the business and preserving value to attract a viable buyer.

Photo: AsiaOne

Kroll representatives stated they do not anticipate any further outlet closures or operational restructuring in Singapore as the sales process moves forward.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.