Golfer Insight

Patrick Reed Returns from Injury to the Spanish Open Holding Race to Dubai Lead

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It might be uncomfortable, but at the same time I’m able to come out here and perform and do what I’m supposed to do, and that’s swing a golf club, Patrick Reed told reporters.

Patrick Reed returns to competitive action at the Open de España at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, holding a lead over Rory McIlroy in the Race to Dubai standings as he looks to recover from a hand and wrist injury sustained at the BMW PGA Championship.

Reed Recovers from Injury Before Spanish Event

Reed enters the Spanish event following a difficult withdrawal at Wentworth last month, where he experienced neck and shoulder tightness before hitting a hidden tree root on the ninth hole that caused his hand to swell. Speaking to the DP World Tour, Reed noted that it was his first time withdrawing during a round due to injury. After taking the following week off under doctor’s orders, the 36-year-old American stated he feels healthy enough to compete despite not being at 100% health, adding: So no excuses; go out there and continue grinding and hopefully finish off the year strong.

Patrick Reed leads Race to Dubai; U.S. Women's Open sees new challenge | Golf Central | Golf Channel

The Race to Dubai and PGA Tour Return

Having decided not to re-sign with LIV Golf, Reed is attempting to earn his way back to the PGA Tour through his European tour performance, noting that the leading 10 players not already exempt earn PGA Tour cards for 2027. Recalling advice from Gary Player, Reed explained, if you want to be a worldwide player, you’ve got to go out and play outside of the PGA Tour.

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Luis Mendoza - Sport Editor

Senior Editor, Sport Luis is a respected sports journalist with several national writing awards. He covers major leagues, global tournaments, and athlete profiles, blending analysis with captivating storytelling.

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