Dancing With the Stars Season 35 Premiere Ratings Surge 24 Percent on ABC

Dancing With the Stars returned to ABC and Disney+ for its Season 35 premiere on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, capturing 6.67 million total live-plus-same-day viewers in preliminary Nielsen data. The kickoff marked a 24 percent increase over the Season 34 debut, securing the franchise its biggest premiere audience in six years.

A Ratings Juggernaut on ABC and Disney Plus

The ballroom doors swung open for Season 35 with momentum, building upon the audience engagement established during Season 34. Executive producer-casting director Deena Katz noted the mounting anticipation ahead of the production cycle, explaining to The Hollywood Reporter that she felt intensely motivated by the high stakes following Robert Irwin’s voting records last year. That pressure translated into viewership gains across key demographics.

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Among adults aged 18 to 49, the season opener surged 40 percent to a 1.48 rating, marking the show’s best performance in that specific demographic in nearly a decade. The premiere also delivered a 2.53 rating among women aged 18 to 34, representing the best premiere delivery in that category in 13 years. This surge aligns with the production’s strategic casting choices, which tap into influencer circles and popular reality television franchises.

Inside the Two-Night Premiere Format and Massive Cast

To accommodate one of the biggest casts ever, producers structured the Season 35 opening week across a two-night format airing on Tuesday, September 15, and Wednesday, September 16, 2026. The initial night featured exclusively male celebrities and their professional partners, prompting fan engagement that temporarily crashed online voting systems. Host Alfonso Ribeiro confirmed during the live broadcast that the production experienced record-breaking text vote volumes.

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The judging panel remains anchored by Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba, preserving the established three-judge format following the retirement of the late Len Goodman. Meanwhile, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough returned to command the ballroom floor. The professional dancer lineup features notable comebacks, including 14-season veteran Sharna Burgess returning to the competition, alongside new professional Adele Zaikman, who earned her spot after winning Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro! during the August 31 finale.

What Comes Next in the Ballroom

As the competition shifts into its regular weekly Tuesday schedule starting in Week 2, viewers will see how the remaining contenders adjust to the rigorous demands of the ballroom. With celebrity arrivals stepping onto the floor for night two—including Maura Higgins, Ciara Miller, and Julia Stiles—the audience numbers may climb even higher once Nielsen releases its comprehensive Big Data and Panel numbers later in the week.

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Are you surprised by the ratings jump for Season 35, or did the casting lineup signal an inevitable victory for ABC? Let us know which couple you are rooting for to take home the mirrorball trophy this year.