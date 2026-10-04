Dangerous Heat Wave Triggers Extreme Heat Warnings Across Southern California

Downtown Los Angeles reached 112 degrees during a prolonged Southern California heatwave that triggered wildfires, power outages, and extreme heat warnings across the region. According to the National Weather Service, the dangerous weather event strained local electrical grids and pushed temperatures well past historical daily markers.

The Bottom Line

Southern California Edison reported power outages affecting thousands of homes as air conditioning demand peaked.

The Radford Fire burned 17,459 acres in San Bernardino County with 0% containment as of September 8.

Extreme Heat Warnings remained in effect for coastal and inland areas across Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Burbank Airport matched its all-time record of 114 degrees, tying previous highs from 2018 and 2020.

Record Temperatures Surge Across the Los Angeles Basin

The severe weather system arrived in Los Angeles County, initially exceeding preliminary forecasts as temperatures in downtown climbed to 102 degrees by early afternoon. Subsequent days saw even higher peaks, with downtown Los Angeles eventually hitting 112 degrees. Burbank Airport tied its all-time record of 114 degrees originally set on July 6, 2018, and repeated on September 5-6, 2020, since record-keeping began in 1939. Long Beach Airport reached 109 degrees, and Los Angeles International Airport recorded 102 degrees, establishing new daily records.

The National Weather Service noted that the persistent heatwave began with a sudden temperature spike around Labor Day on September 2. Forecasters highlighted that while the event did not break every absolute historical ceiling across the board, its extraordinary duration created severe hazards. The relentless heat produced a dangerous wearing-down effect on vulnerable populations, particularly older adults, young children, outdoor workers, and individuals with chronic medical conditions.

Location Recorded High Temperature Significance Burbank Airport 114°F Matched all-time record set in 2018 and 2020 Downtown Los Angeles 112°F Set new daily record Long Beach Airport 109°F Set new daily record Los Angeles International Airport 102°F Set new daily record

Wildfire Expansion and Grid Strains in San Bernardino County

As dry conditions and triple-digit heat intensified, Cal Fire reported that a mountain wildfire designated as the Radford Fire ignited on the evening of September 5 in San Bernardino County. Driven by high temperatures and dry brush, the blaze expanded rapidly to burn 17,459 acres by the afternoon of September 8. More than 600 firefighters and support helicopters deployed to the lines, though containment remained at 0%.

Mandatory evacuation orders affected approximately 6,000 residents in the Running Springs and Arrowbear Lake regions near Big Bear. Additional evacuation warnings covered thousands of residents in Lake Arrowhead and Crestline. Concurrently, heightened electricity consumption for residential and commercial air conditioning strained power distribution networks. Southern California Edison reported outages impacting approximately 5,700 homes in Los Angeles County and 600 homes in San Bernardino County. Compounding regional unease, two earthquakes measuring 3.5 and 3.9 in magnitude struck Ontario, San Bernardino County, though authorities confirmed no structural damage resulted from the tremors.

Public Health Directives and Cooling Infrastructure Deployment

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued urgent advisories urging residents to minimize outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours and maintain hydration. Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis emphasized the severe health risks. Officials instructed individuals experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion—such as dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat, confusion, or fainting—to seek immediate medical assistance.

Photo: koreatimes.com

County and city emergency management departments directed residents lacking residential air conditioning to utilize public cooling centers, libraries, senior centers, and recreation facilities. Individuals seeking nearby public cooling spaces accessed locator tools by calling 211 or 311, or by utilizing the city’s Cool Spots LA platform. Relief for the metropolitan area is anticipated to begin on Tuesday, the 10th.

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