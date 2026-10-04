Missouri Defeats Florida 45-17 in Week 5 SEC Play

The Florida Gators suffered a decisive 45-17 defeat against the Missouri Tigers in Week 5, dropping their record to 4–1 overall and 2–1 in SEC play.

Missouri Neutralizes Jadan Baugh and Dominates the Line of Scrimmage

Entering the contest, Jadan Baugh had the most rushing touchdowns in the country (11) and the second-most rushing yards (600). Missouri systematically took him out of the game plan right after a 12-yard carry opened the afternoon. Baugh managed just 11 additional carries for one yard the remainder of the contest as the Tigers won the line of scrimmage with superior leverage.

The defensive front for Missouri consistently disrupted Florida’s blocking schemes, eliminating yards after contact and forcing the Gators to abandon the ground game. Florida’s offensive line, which had performed effectively through the first four weeks of the campaign, absorbed a physical beating that completely disrupted pass protection and run blocking alike.

Defensive Backfield Crumbles Under Austin Simmons’ Precision

Florida’s secondary struggled mightily with explosive plays, continuing a troubling defensive trend for the season. The unit suffered from poor man-coverage technique, blown assignments, and an inability to locate the ball in zone coverages.

Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons exploited these breakdowns by completing 23 of 30 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Even when Florida defenders maintained tight coverage on the back end, Simmons delivered near-perfect ball placement to sustain drives.

Physicality Disparity Fuels Jamal Roberts’ Afternoon

Missouri established physical dominance in every phase of the matchup, highlighted by running back Jamal Roberts. Roberts churned out 211 yards and three touchdowns, picking up the vast majority of his production through relentless running after contact.

Jon Sumrall noted post-game that if you don’t humble yourself, someone will do it for you, a sentiment echoed by the stark on-field disparity between the two squads.

Second-Half Collapse and Frustration Penalties

As Missouri pulled away in the second half, the Gators visibly unraveled. The team committed uncharacteristic missed tackles, failed to field the correct number of personnel following a quarter change, dropped catchable passes, and accumulated frustration-fueled personal fouls.

The Road Ahead in the SEC Landscape

Facing unprecedented parity in the modern NIL and transfer portal era, the Gators must pivot quickly from their most difficult outing of the year. How Florida responds to this humbling defeat will define the trajectory of their remaining 2026 campaign.